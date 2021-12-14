WhatsApp Now Prevents Users From Viewing 'Last Seen' Status Of People You Haven't Chatted Before

(Photo : Alexander Shatov from Unsplash ) WhatsApp users could previously see the "Last Seen" status of people who they have never messaged before

WhatsApp users could previously see the "Last Seen" status of people they have never messaged before. Now, the platform is implementing some changes to the privacy feature.

The social messaging app will no longer allow users to view the status of contacts at the top of the conversation thread.

WhatsApp Hides 'Last Seen' Status From Strangers

According to WABetaInfo via Macrumors on Tuesday, Dec. 14, WhatsApp will bar strangers from seeing the "Last Seen" status of contacts they haven't yet chatted with. The stalkers will no longer have a single clue if they are checking has gone online for such a particular time.

The report also added some limitations to the options in the app's settings. Currently, it could only be set to "Nobody," "My Contacts," and "Everyone."

In doing so, the app will secure the safety of people aware of their stalkers who are always checking their online presence in WhatsApp.

Last Seen Status Not Viewable For Any Contacts

A similar report revealed that people could not view the "Last Seen" status of their contacts in WhatsApp because of two reasons.

First, they might have turned off the "Last Seen" status visibility. Second, they tweak the settings for every available contact in the list.

According to Macrumors, the latter reason is now accessible through the beta version of WhatsApp which is being prepared for its global release.

WhatsApp 'Disappearing Messages is Coming Soon

Earlier this week, Geo.tv reported that WhatsApp has officially unveiled the "Disappearing Messages" feature next week. The Facebook-owned app recently tweeted that it will now allow users to set the longevity of their messages.

"With Disappearing Messages, you choose how long your messages stay around. Set to default on all new chats, choose the duration, and get more control of your conversations. Not every message needs to stick around forever. Rolling out over the next few weeks," Whatsapp said in its post.

Last week, Tech Times reported that users could now enable Disappearing Messages by default. The messaging platform could now set this feature if they want to.

To start, they should first open WhatsApp either on an iOS or Android device. Next, proceed to the Settings and tap Account. From there, search for Privacy and click it.

Now that you have already clicked Privacy, you can select the Default message timer to set it to 24 hours, seven (7) days, or 90 days.

WhatsApp Copycats

In another story reported by Tech Times, users who log in using WhatsApp Delta and WhatsApp GB might face a permanent ban. The platform is looking after those people who continue to use the unofficial versions of the app.

The Meta-owned messaging site is aware of the WhatsApp clones that allow users to access never-before-seen features. Most commonly, those who use these apps could test the "auto-reply" feature, "hidden messages," and other features before they roll out to the public.

If you receive a note bearing "Temporarily banned," this means that you are most likely using an unsupported WhatsApp version. If you could still see this message, you might want to start transferring and saving your chat history by following a series of steps.

