Geminid Meteor Shower 2021 Guide: Duration, Best Time to View Geminids, and More

Geminid meteor shower is currently one of the most astonishing meteor shower displays this 2021. NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) announced that the Geminids had already peaked on Monday, Dec. 13, until Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Although this is the case, those who want to view this space activity still have until Dec. 17. The international space agency explained that around 100 to 150 every hour.

However, your place and the weather would still affect the numbers of meteors visible to the naked eye. Aside from Geminid, various meteor showers have already appeared for the last couple of months.

Recently, TechTimes reported that Perseids meteor shower happened between July 14 and Aug. 24.

Meanwhile, 2020 also saw some amazing space displays, such as Taurid, Leonid, other meteor showers.

Geminid Meteor Shower Guide

According to Fox 10 Phoenix's latest report, the best time to view Geminids would be night and pre-dawn hours. You also need to make sure that you are in a dark area where you can see the sky.

This means that watchers must leave the city. On the other hand, some experts claimed that the Geminid meteor shower's ideal viewing time would be at 2:00 a.m. local time (this advice is applicable for all parts of the globe).

Since the latest meteor shower has already started to appear, many people who captured some photos have already shared their shots on various social media platforms, especially on Twitter. If you want to see the actual images, you can click this link.

How to Capture Geminid Meteor Shower?

PetaPixel provided some tips on how to view the Geminid meteor shower. These include the following methods:

Since you will be adjusting the ISO, aperture, and shutter speed of your smartphone, you need to bring your own tripod. Most of the time, your shutter speed should be slow and your ISO must be high. This would allow your device to capture as much light as possible.

You also need to avoid using your camera's zoom feature so that your images can retain their best qualities.

Aside from this, you can also visit your Apple App Store or Google Play Store to check the free photo apps. Some of these applications offer features that are specifically for capturing meteor showers.

For more news updates about meteor showers and other similar natural space events, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

