Google seems like it has already ditched its augmented reality innovation since it no longer updates its AR devices and software.

But, the search engine might be reviving its AR technology based on the tweet of Mark Lucovsky, a popular American software developer who recently worked with Microsoft.

If his Twitter post is true, then Google could release some AR innovations that are more advanced compared to its recent augmented reality products.

On Dec. 13, Lucovsky announced that he started working as the new lead of Google's Operating System team for augmented reality. Now, he posted some job offerings on LinkedIn, hinting that Google is now back on enhancing its AR initiative.

New Google AR OS, Augmented Device Under Development?

According to The Verge's latest report, the job postings published by Mark on LinkedIn show that Google might be working on a new AR OS< as well as an innovative augmented reality device.

Also Read: Google Announces Salaries Won't Be Raised for its Employees, But Performance-Based Bonuses Will Be Given

"This morning I became a Noogler. My role is to lead the Operating System team for Augmented Reality at Google," said Lucovsky via his official Twitter post.

He added that if you are interested in working with Google on its new AR initiative, you can visit his LinkedIn job listings. Once you do that, the search engine giant's dev team will coordinate with your further.

This morning I became a Noogler. My role is to lead the Operating System team for Augmented Reality at Google.



If you are interested in joining me on this journey, I'd love to talk. Here is a link to one of the many positions I'm working to fill: https://t.co/a4glyeFxVD pic.twitter.com/hVAVKcZvQJ — mark lucovsky (@marklucovsky) December 13, 2021

Aside from AR-related positions, some leaked Google job listings are also looking for professionals with expertise in camera and input hardware. If you want to know more details, you can visit this link.

Google AR Job Listing's Other Details

If you are one of the interested AR experts, then here are the qualifications for Lucovsky's post:

Five years of experience with software development in C or C++ and with data structures/algorithms.

Three years of experience testing, maintaining, or launching software products, and one year of experience with software design and architecture.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience.

In other news, Google's workers were granted with $1,600 cash bonus. On the other hand, Google Pixel suffers from a new bug that prevents 911 calls on Microsoft Teams.

For more news updates about Google and its upcoming innovations, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Microsoft Teams Releases Update to Fix Issue That Prevents Android Users From Calling 911

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.