(Photo : GettlyImages/ Photo by Josh Edelson) Pixel 3

Microsoft Teams has updated its app and has fixed the bug that does not let users call 911. ​If you are an Android user, you will want to install the update as soon as possible.

Microsoft Teams Roll Out Update for Bug

According to Android Police, Microsoft has corrected the bug in an update for the Microsoft Teams app. This was later confirmed by Mishaal Rahman, the senior technical editor at Esper, on the issue of Medium.

A Reddit user discovered the bug when he tried to call 911 from his Pixel 3 phone. The bug had forced Google to release an explanation to its consumers.

The tech giant said that the bug was caused by the interaction between the operating system of the Android phone and the Microsoft Teams app.

The bug only affects the users with smartphones running the Android 10 OS and those with the Microsoft Teams app installed but not logged in. But Google still advised all of its Android 10 to uninstall the Microsoft Teams app.

Also Read: Microsoft Teams Launches Support For macOS App's Native Notifications--How to Get Started

However, if you did not uninstall the Microsoft Teams app, make sure that you update it as soon as possible. Version 1416/1.0.0.2021194504 of the Microsoft Teams app is said to fix the bug.

Rahman noted that the bug was creating duplicate instances of the PhoneAccount class in the OS of the Android phone. It is a function that allows apps to place phone calls and allows you to receive them.

With that said, many Android apps have a calling feature that will create a PhoneAccount instance. However, in the case of Microsoft Teams, it is created too may when the user opens the app while not properly signed in.

Rahman added that the updated version does not create duplicate PhoneAccount instances, and it will also remove other PhoneAccount instances in the OS when launched.

Google is also working on issuing an update to Android early next year, so there is a chance that everything will be fixed by then, and this bug won't occur again.

To install the updated version of Microsoft Teams, you need to download it from Google Play Store. The update should include the latest features of Microsoft Teams, including the content sharing feature.

Android 10 Roll Out

The Android 10 operating system is not only available on Google devices such as Pixel smartphones. It is also available on third-party devices.

Fairphone, a sustainable smartphone manufacturer, has released the Android 10 update for Fairphone 2, a smartphone launched with Android 5 OS back in 2015.

The update is currently in beta mode, but the company said it will release a stable version in 2022. Fairphone is also planning to test the Android 11 operating system on its Fairphone 3 and 3 Plus smartphones.

Although getting an Android update years after the original release is not ideal, it still serves as good news for Fairphone users since their devices can still get the latest features that Android 10 offers.

Aside from Google, Apple has also decided to release the latest iO15 15 update for its iPhone 6S, which was released in 2015.

Related Article: Microsoft Teams With Clippy, the True OG Virtual Assistant: Other Iconic Windows Images Also Return

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.