YouTube TV is on the verge of losing access to the Disney-owned channels, according to Google if the distribution deal with the entertainment giant is not renewed later this week.

The video streaming company announced that its contract would expire on Friday, Dec. 17.

Here's everything you need to know about this announcement and what channels will be removed from YouTube TV.

YouTube TV Contract to Expire Later This Week

According to a report by XDA Developers on Tuesday, Dec. 14, YouTube said that it welcomes a renewed agreement with Disney, given that the deal can reach equitable terms between them.

Currently, the online sharing platform is offering $64.99 per month for customers who want to explore over 85 available cable channels, including Disney, FX, and ESPN channels.

"Our ask of Disney, as with all of our partners, is to treat YouTube TV like any other TV provider - by offering us the same rates that services of a similar size pay, across Disney's channels for as long as we carry them," YouTube said in its blog post.

In the report, YouTube expressed its desire to renew its contract with Disney. However, the latter seems to be planning to add charges for the channels which exceed the value of the typical TV service.

This is not the first time the streaming site was involved in a disagreement about its offered channels. Back in October, Tech Times reported that YouTube TV would push through, rolling out NBC channels with no extra charge following their deal.

Before this deal, there was an instance when NBC issued a warning on YouTube TV over the possibility of losing NBC, CNBC, and USA Network due to the disagreement.

At that time, Google said that the broadcasting company wanted to double-charge the customers for similar channel offerings. This means that if you want to watch on an NBC channel, you need to sign up separately for Peacock's apps.

List of Affected Channels on YouTube TV

As per Hollywood Reporter, 17 channels could likely be removed from the viewing platform. The source wrote that eight (8) ABC local stations would disappear from YouTube TV if they failed to renew their contract with Disney.

ABC News Live

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Freeform

FX

FXX

FXM

National Geographic

National Geographic Wild

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3 (by authentication to the ESPN app)

ESPNU

ESPNEWS

SEC Network

ACC Network

What Happens if the Deal Can't be Reached By December 17?

Regarding the upcoming deal on Friday, Disney said that it remains optimistic about reaching the deal to continue working with YouTube to serve its YT TV customers.

According to The Verge, if there's no deal that will be settled later this week, YouTube TV pledged that it would cut the current pricing for its service by a monthly cost of $15.

Furthermore, the platform added that the customers could cancel their memberships every time they wanted. If they want to continue watching Disney clips, they could pay a streaming bundle which costs $13.99 per month.

