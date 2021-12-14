(Photo : Mark Brake/Getty Images) ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 29: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the International Astronautical Congress on September 29, 2017 in Adelaide, Australia. Musk detailed the long-term technical challenges that need to be solved in order to support the creation of a permanent, self-sustaining human presence on Mars.

Elon Musk has a beef with another United States senator. This time, the politician from Massachusetts, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, called him a "freeloader" and accused him of not paying taxes. The Tesla CEO is known for being involved in many exchanges online with popular entities and names, some claiming he does not pay his taxes correctly.

Elon Musk Calls Massachusetts Senator 'Senator Karen' On Twitter

The Tesla CEO has called a U.S. Senator a "Senator Karen," after an exchange on Twitter that talked about the executive's tax issues and his lack of paying it. The CEO made other slurs and derogative statements. She accused him with many defamatory words from the Massachusetts senator, which referred to him as a person who does not pay his fair share.

Here, Musk said that the U.S. Senator is like the Mom who would yell for no reason, projecting different things upon people they do not know. The CEO has shown his feelings towards the senator but has not received any comments from the alleged Senator Karen.

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Elon Musk: Tax Issues Again, Sen. Warren Calls Him a 'Freeloader'

Massachusetts U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has spoken up against Elon Musk on Twitter. She has stated in her tweet that the Tesla CEO should not be a freeloader in this country. Moreover, he was regarded as riding on the people who pay their taxes fairly, calling for a change in the "rigged" tax code that the U.S. has now.

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

Issues Against Elon Musk Over Time

The famous Tesla CEO and 2021 TIME Person of the Year have been known to have many run-ins with government entities, being one of the most controversial CEOs now. Musk has beef and a lengthy Twitter exchange against the popular Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders regarding tax and fair share.

The senators and known names have allegedly claimed that the Tesla CEO does not pay his taxes and are compelling all billionaires for more taxes to pay to eradicate its debts. It was known that Musk has also exchanged with the UN WFP Director and ultimately sold some of his Tesla stocks to "end world hunger."

There are different entities with which the executive has clashed with and this only shows that Musk has a lot of challenges ahead of him as his companies grow more prominent and more known to the public. The popular executive has focused on the many important things he needs to fulfill in his companies, which has led him to many opposition and feuds with big names in public.

