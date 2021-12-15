(Photo : Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images) VARIOUS CITIES - MAY 29: In this screengrab, Signage is displayed during the Riot Games Mid-Season Streamathon to Raise Funds for Covid-19 Relief on May 29, 2020 in Various Cities.

"League of Legends" Patch 11.24B is expected to arrive as the final update of Riot Games for "LoL" 2021. Before the new 2022 version of the popular strategy title is launched, the giant game publisher's micro patch would release some hero adjustments.

Some of these changes would affect many fan favorites, especially Lux. Specifically, the AP (Ability Power) champion's Q would be weakened.

Here's the actual nerf you need:

Lux's first skill cooldown would be increased by 11 seconds. Instead of reducing every level (11/10.5/10/9.5/9), the CD of her Q would be flat 11 seconds for all levels.

Her first skill would also have reduced the damage scale at every level, based on SportsKeeda's latest report.

'League of Legends' Patch 11.24B's Hero Adjustments

Aside from Lux, some assassins, tanks, and other heroes would also be affected. The champions that would be buffed are Gwen, Olaf, Kai'Sa, Varus, and Pyke.

On the other hand, some heroes would also be nerfed, just like Lux. These include Vayne, Talon, Kassadin, and Dr. Mundo. If you want to see the actual skill adjustments for all of the mentioned characters, you can visit RealSport101's report.

Patch Preview detalhado para o patch 11.24B



Buff

• Gwen, Olaf, Kai'Sa, Varus e Pyke



Nerf

•Lux, Dr. Mundo, Kassadin, Vayne e Talon ( Jungle )



Ajustes

• Runas



Meanwhile, Riot Games is also expected to release some new skins. These include the following:

Elderwood Rek'Sai

Arcane Fireflight Ekko

'League of Legends' 2022 Patch Schedules

Since Riot Games confirmed the final update for the 2021 patch of "LoL," the giant game publisher also released the schedule for 2021 patches.

"Patch dates can change at any time for any number of reasons. We recommend checking this page a day or two before a patch to see if it's moved," said Riot Games.

Based on the report of the title creator, most of the patches would be released on Wednesday. As of the moment, Riot still hasn't confirmed the exact in-game enhancements that "LoL" 2022 would offer. But, you can expect more details once January 2022 arrives. You can visit this link to see more details.

In other news, Riot Forge would release some new titles based on "League of Legends." On the other hand, Netflix's Arcane is expected to be renewed.

Related Article: Riot Games 'Project L" is a "League of Legends" Fighting Game that Resembles 'Tekken,' 'Smash Bros.'

