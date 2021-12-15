(Photo : ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk receives two more recognitions for his work for this year with the Financial Times' Person of the Year award and Newsweeks' America's Greatest Disruptors Hall of Fame induction. These titles and recognitions are all talking about the many contributions the CEO has made this year and the past ones regarding improving the value of life through technology.

Elon Musk: Newsweek Disruptors Hall of Famer

Newsweek has released the December issue of its magazine. It features the "America's Greatest Disruptors" column, which rounds up a notable person to be inducted into its hall of fame. That person is none other than the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, to which his work as an innovator and proprietor was acknowledged.

The Tesla CEO has acknowledged this recognition and thanked the publication for the feature. Newsweek has focused on the PayPal venture of Musk, up to his time as a clean energy company leader, and talked about the "final frontier" or the Red Planet of Mars.

Elon Musk: Financial Times Person of the Year

However, that is not all, as Financial Times has also joined in on the recognition by awarding the top billionaire as Person of the Year for its last publication this year. Notably, the chief executive is known for his contributions and leadership to the many companies that played a massive role this year in providing the world with science and technology.

Musk is three for three regarding recognition and commemoration, which is already overflowing for the CEO, as he expresses his gratitude to the announcements online.

The Achievements and Recognitions of Musk

The Tech CEO is known to have received TIME Magazine's 2021 Person of the Year recognition, and it is one of the most prestigious awards an individual can receive from publications. Many features are doing this already, but TIME is best known for being the publication that people mostly turn to for these writeups, hence its influence.

Elon Musk has significantly focused on the research and development of the different products of SpaceX, Tesla, and more of his companies, earning him this title in the process. However, Musk did not do these things for identification, recognition, or awards. Instead, the CEO has done this in the name of innovation and science, to bring development to the public.

Indeed, these publications are right when addressing the work done by Elon Musk for this year, focusing on improving the strengths of his electric vehicle company and space agency soon coming to Mars. The year 2021 will not be the only year that the CEO would bring knowledge and development to the public with his brands, as there is more to come in the future.

