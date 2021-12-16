Amazon Taps Neil Lindsay to Oversee Company's Health Care Efforts in the Field of Telehealth, Online Pharmacy, and More

Amazon announced that Neil Lindsay, the former Amazon Prime boss, will be assigned to oversee the health care section of the company. According to the reports, the said official was promoted last month as the tech giant's senior VP of health and brand.

The move was confirmed by the people who know the company's plans as seen on his updated LinkedIn profile.

Amazon Promotes Neil Lindsay As Health Brand VP

According to a report from Fuentitech, Lindsay's current role for the e-commerce giant will revolve around looking for improvements in several health areas such as health diagnostics units, telehealth, and online pharmacy.

The anonymous source claimed that Lindsay is still working to oversee the marketing efforts of the firm besides his new position.

For over 11 years of serving Amazon, Neil has been assigned to hold several roles in different departments such as global marketing and the Prime subscription business. In addition, he has also contributed to the development of many Amazon gadgets in the Fire and Echo line-up.

In another report from CNBC on Wednesday, Dec. 15, Lindsay was reportedly included in an all-executive group called "S-team." The members of this line-up regularly report to their new CEO Andy Jassy.

The company wants to improve its overall health care service to its customers that's why it tapped Lindsay to develop plans about its potential improvements.

In 2020, the tech titan unveiled Amazon Pharmacy which allows customers to have an online consultation regarding pill prescriptions. The Pill acquisition in 2018 was also a part of this program.

Amazon Care Expansion

When it comes to telehealth service, the company has expanded its service for the Amazon Care program which was once a testing ground of its health plans. Earlier in 2021, the firm initiated this for its global employees. Later, it came up with the idea of reaching out to more workers from other firms.

Apart from that, the corporation also wants to take advantage of its cloud computing to extend its service to health care startups. In doing so, the company would make use of its digital AI assistant Alexa for Amazon Halo, a fitness tracker device.

Last September, the tech titan planned to launch health-centered products that could rival Apple and Fitbit, Tech Times reported.

A few months ago, Amazon announced that it would slowly withdraw from its Haven venture with JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway. The said program has been serving employers with distinct health-focused projects for three years.

Regarding its health product sales, CNBC reported that Amazon did not mention anything about the potential number of sold Halo devices or the current prescription sales.

The venture of the company to extend its health care service is indeed great news for Jassy. According to the analysts from Loop Capital, the estimated revenue growth of the firm could hit $72 billion because of this expansion.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

