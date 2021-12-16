The United States and Australia agreed to share the digital phone data, which includes text records, between their law enforcement agencies in hopes to help stop cases of terrorism and child abuse.

The US, Australia to Share Phone, Text Data

As per the news story by 9to5Mac, 2018 Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data, or shortly known as CLOUD, authorized the agreement between the US and the Australian nation.

CLOUD further lets the law enforcement of the US to collaborate with other countries aside from Australia.

Not to mention that the act also ensures that the authorities of the country have ready access when they are investigating cases like terrorism and child abuse.

The Attorney General of the US, Marrick B. Garland, said in a statement that the "agreement paves the way for more efficient cross-border transfers of data between the United States and Australia."

On top of that, the US Attorney General went on to reveal that the partnership between the two nations could also "more effectively counter series crime, including terrorism."

What's more, the agreement allows the US to obtain the phone data of the suspect, which includes text messages, from telco firms in Australia.

As such, US law enforcement will no longer have to go through the tedious and slow process of requesting the data of the suspect through the overseas courts.

On the flip side, the authorities of Australia could also get the same digital information from suspects in the jurisdiction of the US.

The US, Australia to Still Protect Privacy

The Attorney General noted that despite the access to private data, the law enforcement will still adhere to both the civil liberties and privacy of its citizens.

It is to note that Garland was also joined by the minister for home affairs of Australia, Karen Andrews, during the signing of the agreement.

Both of them further assured that the agreement will respect and further protect the "values, principles, and sovereignty" of the two involved separate nations.

However, the latest agreement under the CLOUD act is waiting for the review of congress and the parliament.

US and UK Data Agreement

According to the report by Security Week, the US and the United Kingdom have previously signed the same agreements, allowing their law enforcement to share digital data with each other.

The pact between Britain and the US was signed way back in 2019. Two years after the previous agreement, Australia is entering a similar agreement.

