Square Enix to Suspend Sales For 'Final Fantasy XIV' Starter and Complete Edition Because it's Doing 'Too Well'

"Final Fantasy IV" is not coming out sooner or later after Square Enix suspended the sales for both the physical and digital sales for the Starter and Complete Edition. The reason? Its massive popularity.

In the unlikeliest of circumstances, the company decided to make this move because it could not keep up anymore with them. In the following weeks, this decision will reflect in the game retailers.

Too Much Success For 'Final Fantasy XIV'

The recent months showed that "FFXIV" was not just the usual MMORPG that players could access. To date, it has become the best on the lineup following the announcement for the "Endwalker" expansion which Square Enix delivered last September, according to Tech Times.

It was followed by a breakthrough when the soft launch of "Endwalker" came out on Dec. 3. By then, players had flocked to the servers, and there were massive queues of them lining up to play it on the data centers.

Additionally, its popularity "FFXIV" is not the only one to blame for the suspension of its sales. Currently, many game developers are getting wrecked by the continuous global chip shortage. This barred Square Enix from obtaining hardware that would be used to open more servers, Twinfinite reported on Thursday, Dec. 16.

The company already announced that the affected players would be allowed to enjoy seven (7) free days of game time of "Final Fantasy XIV" for both versions.

Related Article: Square Enix Unveils 'Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood' Expansion With New Teaser Trailer [Video]

'FFXI' Starter and Complete Edition

According to another report from Engadget, Square Enix said that the sales for the digital upgrades of both Collector's Edition and expansion packs will be sold at the moment. This will give the current players breathing room to update it at their convenience.

Besides that, "FFXIV" director Naoki Yoshida has apologized for the issue that is still persisting until now. To compensate for the inconvenience that they have caused, Square Enix will prioritize the subscribers for access. The suspension will cover those who undergo free trial registrations.

Moreover, the in-game ads will be automatically disabled so the company can avoid products that they don't usually promote for selling.

At the time of writing, there's no mention of the particular time frame for this event. If you are an existing "Final Fantasy XIV" player, you will be granted an additional 14 days to play this game. The total free playtime now sits at 21.

Regarding future updates, it should be noted that the launch for the 6.01 version will come on Dec. 21. The fix will get rid of the error 2022 that users usually encounter when logging in.

Meanwhile, patch 6.05 which features "Pandæmonium: Asphodelos" is expected to arrive on January 4, 2022, given that no interruptions are made.

Square Enix said that the new road map will come out in late January 2022.

Elsewhere, "Tom Clancy's Splinter" will create a remake soon, as Ubisoft mentioned in a report by Tech Times.

Read Also: 'STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl' Will Allow Players to Become 'Metahuman' Through NFTs

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.