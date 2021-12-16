Oppo Find N's technology could be the answer to the foldable smartphone crease issue. Right now, Samsung dominates the smartphone industry when it comes to foldable devices.

#OppoFindN Live images & Pricing leaked !



8" 2K QHD+ LTPO Amoled 120Hz(Internal)

6.5" 1080p FHD+ 60Hz Amoled (Main)

Side FS

SD888

50 IMX766 +16+13MP 📸

32MP🤳

4500mAh🔋

33W Wired;15W Wireless

X-Axis

Android 11;Color OS 12



8/256GB ¥12999(₹1.55lacs)

12/512GB ¥13999(₹1.67lacs) pic.twitter.com/WsDPboEhZu — ANUJ ATRI 🇮🇳 (@techworld005) December 10, 2021

With the release of Galaxy Fold models, consumers became more interested in folding smartphones, especially since Samsung has integrated some advanced features into its gadgets.



However, this tech giant's foldable still has one issue: the crease. If you fold a paper, you will see a line-mark in the middle, which is quite hard to get rid of.

Galaxy Z Fold3 vs OPPO Find N 🙄

The same Samsung OLED display, UTG pic.twitter.com/TxSkwtOjWA — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 15, 2021

You can also see this on Samsung Galaxy Fold models. Some experts claimed that Oppo Find N doesn't have this problem. They added that even when you open and fold it multiple times, its screen would still be perfectly flat when being used.

Oppo Find N! A Foldable Without Crease?

According to Notebook Check's latest report, Oppo Find is around $600 cheaper compared to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It is a more compact foldable device compared to its competitor's gadget, which has an elongated form when folded.

OPPO Find N Live images & Price Leaked



8" 2K LTPO Amoled 120Hz Internal dis

6.5" FHD+60Hz Amoled External Dis

Snapdragon 888

5G

32MP🤳

50+16+13MP📸

4500mAh🔋

33W Wired

15W Wireless

Side-Mounted FPS 👆

X-axis linear motor

ColorOS 12 For Fold

Android 11



8+256GB = ¥12,999 /₹155k https://t.co/YJKZFaRrNP pic.twitter.com/oPFN9sA5KK — Techy Preacher   👨‍💻 (@TechyPreacher) December 11, 2021

Also Read: Apple's iPhone 13 Shipments to Increase by 30% in 2022-After Missing Production Targets for 2021?

Experts confirmed that it has 80% less noticeable crease than other foldable brands when it comes to the crease. They added that no matter what angle you are viewing the device, Oppo Find N looks quite flat.

On the other hand, the crease is also quite hard to distinguish when touching the display. Meanwhile, you can also expect less gap when it is folded, unlike Samsung Galaxy foldable.

You can view this link to see other features of the new Oppo Find N.

Oppo Find N's Availability

CNET reported that Oppo Find N would soon be launched by Dec. 23. However, this is still subject to change depending on the activity of the Chinese tech giant.

On the other hand, the advanced foldable device would only be sold in China once it is released. Right now, Oppo hasn't confirmed when the U.S. will receive the new device.

It also didn't state the estimated global launch or if there would actually be one. Right now, the best thing you can do is wait for Oppo's further announcements.

In other news, a new Samsung camera sensor is expected to be integrated into its 2022 smartphone models. Meanwhile, Apple iPad Pro and other gadgets are expected to be redesigned.

For more news updates about Oppo Find N and other advanced smartphones, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: iPhone Foldable to Skip 2022, 2023-Apple Likely to Launch it 3 Years From Now: Analyst

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.