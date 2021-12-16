A new TikTok trend is now endangering the residents of Rockland, Massachusetts. As part of the challenge, TikTokers are allegedly loosening the lug nuts of various cars in the area.

This could lead to an accident since lug nuts are the fastener that secures your vehicle's wheels. Without them, your wheels would definitely fly off as drive.

All negative scenarios you can think of could happen once your wheels are detached from your car while it is running. This just shows that some TikTok challenges are just going too much.

As of the moment, TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms across the globe. Although it played an important role for some people during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also negatively affects many individuals, even those not actually using it.

New TikTok Trend Endangers Drivers

According to NBC Boston's latest report, authorities warned the Massachusetts residents about loosened lug nuts. But, they still need to conduct further investigation to know if this activity is connected to the new TikTok trend.

"My buddy showed up tonight. His lug nuts were loose. We tightened them up. It started wobbling when he got down to Pembroke. He was driving. He came from Stoughton," shared John Doran, one of the residents who experienced the alarming activity.

This is not the first time that individuals living in Massachusetts have experienced this incident. ABC 15 News also reported that some TikTok users were targeting several cars in Western Massachusetts.

This was reported back on Oct. 10. Since the TikTok "Lug Nut Challenge" can lead to car accidents, it is now considered one of the most dangerous trends on social media platform.

Other Dangerous TikTok Trends

Aside from the rising "Lug Nut Challenge," there are also other dangerous activities that users, as well as non-TikTok fans, should be aware of.

Here are some of them:

Baby Swing Challenge

Dry Scoop Challenge

Full Face Wax

Back Cracking Challenge

Milk Crate Challenge

