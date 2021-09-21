(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) TikTok challenge

TikTok's latest challenge called "Devious Licks" has landed two teenage boys in hot water. The two teenagers are currently under investigation for vandalism of government property which is said to be connected to the viral TikTok challenge.

TikTok Challenge Led To Arrest

The incident happened in Singapore, and according to the local police, the two were caught on Sept. 21.

The "Devious Licks" challenge began in the United States.

The participants bragged about the things that they stole from their respective schools. The videos are posted by teenagers on the social media platform.

In Singapore, the two teenage boys removed government signs. The incident was reported by a witness on Sept. 19 at 5:16 PM, according to StraitsTimes.

The police were called after a picture of a teenager holding a sign of the Kaki Bukit MRT station went viral. It was then posted on several social media sites.

The sign that was stolen by the teenager has initially been on the frame of a sheltered walkway leading to the MRT station.

On the same day, the police got another report at 9:40 PM. A video showed a teenager holding a sign belonging to the National Environment Agency or NEA.

The sign was attached to the ground in Jalan Songket, in Hougang, Singapore, according to AsiaNewsToday.

After thorough investigations, the MRT signage case was connected to a 15-year-old boy, and the NEA signage was connected to a 14-year-old boy. The NEA sign was returned to the ground after the boy filmed the challenge.

The Dangerous Trend

The "Devious Licks" trend on TikTok is said to have begun on Sept. 1 by user @jugg4elias. The user posted a video of himself pulling a box of masks out of his backpack. His caption indicated that he stole the box of masks from his school.

Since then, the challenge has trended on the platform, and it escalated to the removal of toilet doors, lockers, and water coolers across the schools in the United States, according to USA Today.

Some schools even had to close off bathrooms to avoid theft, which prompted students to steal the signs instead.

TikTok has now blocked contents included in the "Devious Licks" challenge because it goes against its rule regarding criminal activity.

The police in Singapore issued a reminder to the public that removing government property without permission is vandalism and it is a criminal offense.

Anyone caught vandalizing can be fined up to $2,000, or they can be jailed for up to 3 years. They can also receive up to 8 strokes of the cane.

A police spokesman stated that members of the public are reminded constantly to abide by the laws and not to participate in any acts or online trends that constitute a criminal offense.

Disasterous TikToks

This is not the first time that a TikTok challenge has ended in disaster.

In August, TikTok banned the viral milk crate challenge because of the several injuries that it caused. The challenge involves stacking crates until it forms a pyramid.

The challenger needs to walk over the milk crate pyramid without falling in order to complete the challenge. It was banned because the platform prohibits any content that glorifies dangerous acts.

TikTok also released a warning regarding the "Frozen Honey" challenge due to the health risks caused by eating massive amounts of honey.

