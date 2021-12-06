Elon Musk unveiled that the Tesla Cybertruck will be released with a new four motor variant, contrary to the earlier announcement of the EV firm that its first EV pick up will get a tri-motor model as its first.

The CEO and founder of Tesla further announced the additional details about the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck from his favorite social media app, Twitter, as per the report by Interesting Engineering.

Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck New Specs

It is worth noting that Tesla initially said back in 2019 when the electric pickup first saw the light of day, that the upcoming EV is going to sport three motors during production.

On the other hand, the latest pronouncements from Musk are contrary to the earlier announcement during the first time the Cybertruck was showcased to the public.

In a tweet, the billionaire is now saying that the "initial production will be 4 motor variant."

The statement coming from the Tesla boss himself was a response to another Twitter account that goes by the name "Whole Mars Catalog."

The tweet shared that some rumors are claiming that Tesla is planning to ditch the single motor variant of the EV pickup. Instead, the Cybertruck will only get two, three, and four motor variants.

Notably, it is the first time that Tesla's CEO confirmed that the Cybertruck is getting a four motor variant. It comes as an earlier announcement from the EV firm only said that it is getting no more than a tri-motor.

On top of that, the billionaire further noted that four motors of the EV truck will be "independent," giving each wheel of the massive electric pickup with an "ultra-fast response torque control."

Initial production will be 4 motor variant, with independent, ultra fast response torque control of each wheel — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2021

Tesla Cybertruck vs. Rivian R1T

That said, Electric Engineering further noted in the same report that Tesla must have been following the footsteps of Rivian.

The electric truck of the Rivian, the R1T, also sports a four motor variant, similar to what Musk just announced on his Twitter.

Tesla Cybertruck 'Crab Mode '

According to the news story by Motor Authority, Musk further revealed in yet another Twitter post that the Cybertruck is also getting a "crab mode" functionality, which is similar to the Hummer EV of GMC.

It is to note that although the Hummer EV only has three motors, it could still deliver the "crab mode" or the diagonal steering feature through its all-wheel steering technology.

