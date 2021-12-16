(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CUPERTINO, CA - MARCH 21: Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple special event at the Apple headquarters on March 21, 2016 in Cupertino, California. The company is expected to update its iPhone and iPad lines, and introduce new bands for the Apple Watch.



Apple is now hiring engineers for its Irvine, California office. They will reportedly work on the new in-house wireless modem chip to feature 5G connectivity for its devices.

The new chip that will be born of the upgrade will focus on the autonomous production of Apple, which is similar to what it did with the popular A-series chips.

Apple Hiring Engineers to Work in Irvine Office

Apple has updated its website and it shows a lot of new job openings for various locations in the country and the company was discovered to be hiring engineers for its Irvine, California office specifically. The tech giant offers a lot of openings for engineers or people that can be hands-on with a device's internal chips, hinting only one thing from the company.

The Cupertino-based company had previously hired a wave of engineers to work on a new product for its devices that focused on an in-house creation. The new engineers will work in its offices to be hands-on with the design and production of the new venture, something that would improve the use of its devices.

Apple Working on In-house 5G Chip?

According to Bloomberg, the listing on Apple's career website focuses on engineers and it is because it is in the process of developing one of its first outings of an in-house wireless modem 5G chip.

This venture is seen to replace Qualcomm's current 5G chips placed in the Cupertino-based company's devices, particularly the iPhone.

Apple 5G: What's Wrong with Qualcomm?

Last December 2020, Apple was first speculated by different analysts and leakers regarding its creation of an in-house modem to feature 5G connectivity for future devices. It seems that this venture will soon bear the fruits of its labor that would come in the form of iPhones and other cellular data devices that can connect to the internet without the need for WiFi.

In the present era, almost all of the major manufacturers and companies use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G chips to connect to the latest spectrum of mobile connections and cellular networks. However, it was said to have risks and open people up to several breaches. Nevertheless, nothing significant happened with regards to 5G potentially putting people at stake in the present.

Currently, there are no issues for Apple and Qualcomm; it is just that the Cupertino-based company is known for making almost everything available in-house, more hands-on, and tailored to their needs. It is like the switch from Intel to Apple Silicon M-chips, a move that intends to focus on the creativity and focus of Apple for its products.

