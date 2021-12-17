Australia Telecom Hack: Huawei Documents Point Out to Chinese Spies' 'Secret Activities'

Huawei has been involved in several accusations in the past including its participation in Chinese espionage. Now, the Us officials made their move to warn the tech giant of the potential surveillance efforts of the phone maker.

Huawei's Surveillance Activities

The decade-long breach linked to Huawei has been on the long list of the US government when it comes to a security threat. Recently, Bloomberg spotted that there was already evidence that would put an end to this case.

Back in 2012, Australian officials told the US authorities that they have noticed a sign of potential invasion in their telecommunications systems. It all started with malicious code that was seen on Huawei's software update.

During that time, the national security officials have arranged several appointments about this secret Australian telecom hack. According to the agencies, Huawei has been the key tool by the Chinese spies to carry out their confidential activities.

The officials said that despite the "legitimate" look of the update, the malicious code acts like a digital wiretap which is used to record all of the communications going on an Australian telecom site.

The tricky part of this situation is the self-destruction ability of the code. After some days, it will reportedly remove itself from the system.

The intelligence agencies in Australia have assumed that China's spy groups have been infiltrating the systems despite the intervention of Huawei technicians. Regarding this position, six US officials confirmed that this attack is comparable to what happened in 2020.

Outside technological industries, Chinese spies are also notorious for invading the health sector. Tech Times wrote last year that there are two of them who were caught stealing US COVID-19 data.

Deleted Huawei Website Hints on Spy Presence

In another report from The Washington Post, a 100-page Powerpoint presentation could connect the dots to the ongoing Huawei surveillance tactic. The documents revealed that a Huawei website regarding security invasion can be explained in different ways.

Upon translating some Chinese-written slides to English, The Post discovered that a specific technology could help the authorities investigate the voice recordings. Most likely, this contains recorded "voiceprints" which could be used to determine those people involved in socio-political tensions.

Engadget included in its report that the other slide tackles the prison surveillance system which is currently rolling out in detention centers in the Xinjiang region, Shanxi province, and Inner Mongolia.

It goes to show that besides these discoveries, Huawei's surveillance technologies are also linked to the controversial facial recognition program. The authorities believed that it could be used to catch criminal suspects.

When The Post asked the smartphone maker regarding this matter, the representative denied Huawei's involvement in this fiasco. Instead, the person said that the firm said that its cloud platform always complies with the industry standard.

In 2020, Tech Times reported that the Huawei boss has warned the authorities about the "global shockwaves" that could happen after the arrest of his daughter. In the same year,

