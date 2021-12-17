'Stalker 2' NFT Cancelled Following the Negative Feedbacks From Majority of Fans

"S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl" announced on Wednesday, Dec. 15, that it would allow players to create their own in-game metahuman in exchange for crypto tokens in 2022. However, GSC Game World immediately canceled its plans to incorporate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into the upcoming game after an uproar from the fans.

From the very beginning when it announced the entrance of blockchain to the title, the game developer has already expected the removal of NFTs to happen.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, it deleted its explanation regarding its plans to push the blockchain implementation for the first-person shooter game.

GSC Game World Cancels NFT Plans For 'Stalker 2'

According to The Verge, the upcoming launch of "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2." was hit by several criticisms from fans on Twitter. Before, GSC said that it will give the players a chance to become an NPC in the game. However, it does not sound right for some critics.

The game developer highlighted that it did not mean to transform "Heart of Chernobyl" into a full blockchain game. GSC clarified that the participation of NFT in "Stalker 2" will not affect their gameplay. In fact, it's up to the players if they want to spend money to create their first metahuman.

On Friday, Dec. 17, GSC Game World responded to the uproar of the fans on social media. It said that the NFT owners will not be "disruptive" to players who just want to play the game alone.

After a few minutes before the tweet was published, GSC quickly removed it and replaced it with another post indicating that it will now cancel "anything NFT-related."

Related Article: 'STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl' Will Allow Players to Become 'Metahuman' Through NFTs

Dear Stalkers, We hear you. Based on the feedback we received, we've made a decision to cancel anything NFT-related in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. The interest of our fans and players are the top priority for the team. We're making this game for you to enjoy-whatever the cost is. If you care, we care too. With love, GSC Game World Team.

Fans Are Not Happy About NFTs on 'Stalker 2'

In another report from PC Gamer, GSC noticed that the initial reaction from the audience was negative. Despite this backlash, more than 107,000 people signed up in hopes of owning their first "Stalker" NFT.

According to some concerned individuals, the NFT auction for "Stalker 2" could impact the environment at an alarming level. Others were alerted about the occurrence of cryptocurrency scams on the platform.

Furthermore, some voiced out that it's bad to add NFTs because of their "play-to-earn" mechanics. Not all fans could afford to spend money on it. To add, the recreational side of the game will be overcome with the objective of earning money rather than enjoying it competitively.

Recently, Tech Times reported that the French Trade Union lambasted the Ubisoft Quartz NFT as "useless."

Per Randy Pitchford, the founder of Gearbox, GSC should not rely on the blockchain just to promote the game. He said that NFT marketing is not an ideal replacement for ad promotion in-game.

Hey bro - you don’t need NFT’s or blockchain to pre-sell unique customized stuff in your game. I’m not into that sort of thing because it’s, like, kind of a shittier version of ad placement. But it’s been done for years and you don’t need NFT’s to do it. Anyway - Love your work! https://t.co/QyKrsGE4oh — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) December 16, 2021

Read Also: Square Enix to Suspend Sales For 'Final Fantasy XIV' Starter and Complete Edition Because it's Doing 'Too Well'



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.