Ubisoft Quartz NFT is now being criticized for being merely "useless" by the French trade union, Solidaires Informatique, which represents the employees of the game developer in Paris.

Ubisoft Quartz NFT

Ubisoft recently unveiled that it is teasing the waters of the NFT gaming market by introducing in-game cryptocurrency in its "Ghost Recon Breakpoint," which will be out before 2021 comes to an end, as per the news story by The Verge.

The developer of massive games, such as "Far Cry" and "Assassin's Creed" dubbed its NFT project as Ubisoft Quartz, introducing NFT-based items known as Digits.

However, the initial reaction of the folks on YouTube to the trailer of the Ubisoft Quartz NFT was primarily negative. In fact, it even got 95% dislikes from its overall reactions in the video-sharing platform.

According to the report by PC Gamer, the YouTube trailer even got a total of 40,000 dislikes as of writing. Not to mention that Ubisoft has already delisted the teaser video due to the violent reaction from the community.

Ubisoft NFT Criticized for Being 'Useless'

This time around, the French trade union is now also sharing its two cents regarding the attempt of Ubisoft to stuff NFT-based items on its gameplay.

The union revealed in its statement that the employees of the game developer feel the same way as its players.

It specifically noted that the blockchain NFT project of Ubisoft brings no "improvements or benefits to our games."

On top of that the statement further boldly added that "blockchain is harmful, worthless, and without a future."

The French trade union went on to criticize the whole world of NFT gaming, mentioning instances of rip-offs and straight-out scams.

Ubisoft Employees Reaction

Meanwhile, the chapter representative of Solidaires Informatique, Marc Rutschlé, who also sits as the senior designer of Tom Clancy's "Ghost Recon Breakpoint," spoke with PC Gamer in the same report.

The senior designer of the game disclosed that the internal forum of Ubisoft during the announcement of the NFT project got filled with negative reactions from the employees themselves.

Rutschlé further estimated that about only 5% welcomed the latest move of the game developer.

As per Kotaku's report, the internal social media hub of the gaming firm was also flooded with comments from Ubisoft employees questioning its latest decision.

One of the comments even said that "I normally try to stay positive on our announcements but this one is upsetting."

