Tesla FSD (Full Self-Driving) feature allowed a woman to give birth to a healthy baby girl! Despite the criticism it received for the last months, it seems like Elon Musk's autopilot technology is still useful in very important scenarios.

Related Article: [VIRAL] Tesla Drivers Put Dogs at Risk Using FSD as a New Social Media Trend! Here's What You Need to Do

Because of this memorable happening, the nurses who assisted the woman called her child the "Tesla Baby." Yiran Sherry, the mother, and her husband, Keating Sherry, were with their kids when the incident took place.

"We look forward to enjoying the holidays and spending quality time with the family. We're going for a drive to look at Christmas lights... hopefully without any emergencies!" said the husband via People.Com's latest report.

However, on Sept 9., Yiran started to feel contractions in the middle of the night. Here are other details about what happened next.

Tesla FSD Helps Mother Give Birth!

The day after the mother felt her first contractions, her water had broken for a few seconds. Because of this, they were left with no choice but to go to the hospital.

Also Read: Tesla Model 3 Likely To Be NYPD's Fleet | Purchase Proposal Worth $12.6M

Despite losing her strength, she could still get in their Tesla vehicle, thanks to her husband's help. But, since Keating's wife was squeezing his hand so tight, he decided to put their car on autopilot so that he could focus on her.

But, the husband still ensured that his hand was on the wheels. Both of them trusted their car's self-driving feature and decided to let the baby out.

After the successful birth, Keating thanked the engineers who built the FSD. You can view this link to see more details.

How Tesla FSD Impacts Drivers' Activities

The story above showed that Tesla FSD still offers some benefits, especially when it comes to unexpected emergencies. However, Car and Driver recently reported that the autopilot also lessens the drivers' road attention.

This detail was confirmed by MIT's study, saying that Tesla drivers are usually removing their gaze from the road since they already have FSD. But, Elon Musk clarifies that the feature is not yet intended to be used without your attention on the steering wheel.

In other news, Tesla's alleged sexual harassment issue led to a lawsuit. On the other hand, Elon Musk's Chinese lookalike went viral.

For more news updates about Tesla FSD and other similar EV innovations, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.