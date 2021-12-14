Tesla drivers can be quite daring sometimes. It all started when some car owners decided to take advantage of the automaker's advanced FSD (Full Self-Driving) feature.

As of the moment, this autonomous function is still imperfect. This is why Elon Musk warns drivers not to leave the wheel even when the FSD is activated.

But, the CEO's warning still doesn't stop some consumers from becoming too adventurous. Now, some of them are not only endangering themselves, but they are also involving their furry buddies.

Here are other details of the animal abuse-like social media trends of Tesla drivers.

Tesla Drivers Endanger Their Dogs Using FSD

According to Electrek's latest report, the new social media trend being conducted by various Tesla owners can be put under animal abuse.

Aside from this, their actions could also be considered a serious traffic violation. Right now, Tesla is still working to make its FSD the perfect autonomous feature for electric cars.

But, since it is still not yet complete, drivers could be at great risk if they fully rely on their Tesla Full Self-Driving feature since they can't control their EV right away in the face of sudden danger.

Meanwhile, the latest Tesla trend was posted by Blake Messick, a TikTok and YouTube influencer, who is well-known for his childish challenges.

However, don't get the wrong idea since he was actually not the one who conducted the activity. In the video he posted, it looks like they stumbled on a Tesla Model X, with a dog on the driver's seat.

On the other hand, the car also seems to have no human operator while it drives on the road. You can view this link to see the actual footage.

What You Need to Do

The Humane Society of the United States explained that there are various animal abuse categories that people should know about.

But, since the new social media trend is still hard to distinguish from other animal abuses, here's what you need to do if you saw one:

First, you need to call 911 as soon as possible.

After that, grab the plate number of the car and save the video if you were able to capture the action.

Once you are done with that, you need to explain the scenario thoroughly and authorities would coordinate with your regarding the issue.

