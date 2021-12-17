"Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" is now making waves after receiving multiple crossovers from popular movies and TV series. For the past few months, Activision fans have been focused on the latest "Call of Duty: Vanguard."

Because of the new features and other in-game enhancements integrated by the giant title publisher, "Vanguard" quickly received much attention from shooting game fans.

Now, it's time for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" to experience the same popularity. This shooting title of Activision recently received some unexpected crossovers that involve maps, operator skins, and other in-game content, sa reported by the Gaming Bible.

Some of them were based on Jigsaw, Ghostface, and Rambo. Now, a new map replicating the popular Dunder Mifflin office in the "The Office" series has arrived.

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 3' x Dunder Mifflin

The map was posted by the YouTuber RAPID_FUSIONZ. In the published video, he explained what "Call of Duty" players can expect from the new "Black Ops 3" zombies map.

"HIS MAP IS INCREDIBLE & COMES WITH A FULL EASTER EGG ALONG WITH A BUYABLE ENDING FOR THOSE WHO LOVE A END GOAL," said the gamer via his official YT post.

Based on the footage, the new crossover map features some of the most memorable things that the fans of "The Office" tv series can definitely enjoy.

These include Kelly Kapoor's unique birthday decorations, as well as Kevin's famous chili, which is splattered all over the office's floor. If you want to see more details about the new zombies map of "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3," you can visit this link.

How to Install the New Dunder Mifflin Office Map

If you want to download the new Dunder Mifflin office zombies map, you need to visit this link or just head to the Steam Workshop's official page.

Once you are on the website, you need to subscribe to the map first before you can install the new crossover. Just follow the provided steps, and you are good to go.

In other news, Activision weakened "Call of Duty: Vanguard" shotguns. On the other hand, PlayStation secretly removed "Vanguard" from its official store.

For more news updates about "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3," always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

