NASA's James Webb Space Telescope launch is now free from any additional delays, making it ready for its scheduled lift-off during Christmas Eve or on Dec. 24.

NASA James Webb Space Telescope is Ready to Launch

As per the report by CNET, the successor to the Hubble telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope, is still to launch soon after numerous hiccups, which further delayed its lift-off to the end of 2021.

The observatory integration and test manager of the Webb telescope, Mark Voyton, said that the launch of the observatory "will be a significant life event."

He added that he will "be elated, of course, when this is successful." However, he noted that "it will also be a time of deep personal introspection."

The Webb Telescope is now scheduled to launch on the Europe Spaceport in French Guiana on Dec. 24 after NASA has already fixed its latest hiccup.

NASA James Webb Space Telescope Latest Delay

Last Dec. 15, according to the report by CNN, the launch of the Hubble telescope successor has been delayed yet again. Thus, Its Dec. 22 launch has been moved to Christmas eve.

It is to note that before the Dec. 22 schedule, it was slated to lift off on Dec. 18, but was pushed to a later date due to an accident, which occurred as technicians were trying to attach it to the Ariane 5 rocket.

NASA disclosed in a press release that there was a "sudden, unplanned release of a clamp band" during the installation process. As a result, the whole Webb telescope, which cost a hefty $10 billion to develop, vibrated throughout its body.

The clamp band issue was eventually fixed last Dec. 11.

But another problem arises on Dec. 15, which concerns the communication system of the launch vehicle system and the James Webb Telescope itself.

Thus, further delaying the launch to Dec. 24 as NASA still worked on the communication issues.

However, this time around, NASA announced that the James Webb Space Telescope is now ready for its launch on Christmas Eve.

NASA James Webb Space Telescope Launch: How to Watch

If you want to spend your Christmas eve lurking at the marvelous and long-delayed James Webb Space Telescope. Here's how to watch its NASA launch.

First off, its lift-off is scheduled for Dec. 24 at 4:20 am. NASA TV is streaming the long-awaited long of the telescope online.

