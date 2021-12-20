(Photo : Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP) An Indian mobile user browses through the Chinese owned video-sharing 'Tik Tok' app on a smartphone in Bangalore on June 30, 2020. - TikTok on June 30 denied sharing information on Indian users with the Chinese government, after New Delhi banned the wildly popular app citing national security and privacy concerns.

TikTok is now up in an issue with its latest release, the Live Studio app, where sleuths discovered that the company had violated the use of its service from its OBS license provisions. The users claim that TikTok allegedly copied the code and software made by OBS instead of using it under its open-source and free availability to everyone.

TikTok Live Studio App: Did It Copy OBS?

Overwhelming evidence made its way to public knowledge. It attacked TikTok and its new Live Studio app that it allegedly copied that of the software from a company called OBS. The Live Studio is known for its broadcast and streams that help its content creators showcase more of their art and earn more.

No official statements came from TikTok or OBS regarding this issue, but those who discovered the incident say that popular social media violated the licensing provisions of its use. OBS is known for its availability to many platforms for its live stream, but it requires more license provision for tweaks and other purposes.

Remember yesterday’s news about TikTok releasing a go live platform? Turns out it’s a fork of @OBSProject



Shoutout to @HunterAP23 for pointing this out



STOP STEALING FROM OBS JESUS pic.twitter.com/kx8ckK3MXS — Naaackers (@Naaackers) December 16, 2021

Internet Sleuths Caught TikTok

According to a Twitter post by Naaackers, the new TikTok Live Studio app from the popular social media platform copied OBS. This famous software maker offers its program as open-source. A fellow internet sleuth named HunterAP23 initially discovered the code within the new Live Studio application of the company.

TikTok's Latest Features

TikTok is known for its many features available to the public, focusing on the popular content that comes across as viral and is viewed a lot by users on the platform. It is known that TikTok is changing its algorithm to protect its users from harmful content that comes to their For You page for a healthier usage of the famous application.

Presently, TikTok includes the latest features to its applications as many users are already on the platform and expect features found previously in other apps. GIFs are coming to the Chinese social media, and GIPHY, a company from Meta, would fulfill it. On the other hand, the famous green screen feature can also use GIFs.

The social media platform is known to thrive during the pandemic, and it is one of the few that has grown significantly to its full potential as a source of entertainment and current events. The Live Studio app is a shame if those that claim what happened are true.

TikTok needs to address this issue for clarity and public knowledge before a lawsuit emerges.

