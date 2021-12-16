(Photo : TikTok)

TikTok rolled out a new update earlier today and it brings new features for the popular app, which includes new HD Videos from the platform, GIF green screen backgrounds, and more.

The update brings improvements to other features of TikTok as well that focuses on the better use of the platform and are refined for a more convenient experience.

TikTok Update: What's New Now?

TikTok has shared its update for December 17, focusing on the many features for creators and the audience that uses the app.

There are many aspects of the app that the new update is dealing with, but it has mainly focused on the availability of new tools that would help in the content creation of influencers, especially on the artistic side.

HD Videos

HD videos are coming to the platform and it will feature more of the quality of the material itself, as uploaded from modern smartphones or media sources. TikTok also promises a visual enhancement to its editing tool, helping make the output better for the platform's audience.

Earlier this week, the update of TikTok focused on longer videos to be featured, and it is a treat for some content creators.

GIF Green Screen

GIF media can now play behind a person using the green screen background option. Previously, it can only hold photos and videos for its placeholder.

TikTok partnered with Meta's GIPHY for this venture, where users can source popular moving images to appear behind a video they aim to edit with an interactive design.

Cat Sound Effects and MORE

You can now sound like a cat or any animal and any musical instrument thanks to the new tool that TikTok brings in this update.

The voice changer feature brings different sound effects that people can utilize and take advantage of, bringing additional content as compared to previous releases. The settings can be found under the "Voice Effects" feature, which appears when a creator is editing the videos.

TikTok and its Massive Platform

There was an internal leak from TikTok that talked about the application's algorithm, and here, experts have spoken about why Chinese social media is addicting. The TikTok Algorithm was said to make people want to stay more and use the application instead of doing other things as it features the videos a user will supposedly like.

The situation TikTok is in now pushes experts and enthusiasts to call for research on the platform, especially regarding its mental health effects that may be negative for its users.

TikTok has been an extremely popular app since its 2019 release and since then, people have been in and out of the platform, making it one of the most used at present. Its popularity has already reached a global market, preventing it from being banned from the United States and it has been the place to be for influencers in recent times.

