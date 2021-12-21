Tesla Model Y aced the crash test of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety or ISHS with an impressive Top Safety Pick+ rating for the 2021-2022 version of its mid-size electric SUV.

Per the news story by Reuters, the IIHS also tested the 2021-2022 version of the Tesla Model 3, wherein the mid-size SUV still outperformed the electric sedan.

Tesla Model Y IIHS Crash Test

The mid-size SUV of the EV maker performed impressively along with the six crashworthiness tests of the IIHS, such as the head restraint, original side, and roof-strength tests.

Not to mention that it also aced the moderate overlap front, the driver-side small overlap front, and the passenger-side small overlap front tests.

On top of that, the crash prevention systems of the Tesla Model Y also got high ratings on both the vehicle-to-pedestrian and vehicle-to-vehicle tests.

In fact, in all of these criteria, the Model Y achieved the highest rating possible, the Top Safety Pick+. It is to note that the additional "plus" from the rating indicates that its safety performance is second to none.

Tesla Model Y Crash Tests Performance

It is worth noting that the Model Y has been consistently acing the industry crash tests, according to the report by Electrek.

It comes even as the electric mid-size SUV is the newest vehicle of the automaker.

For instance, it achieved a 5-star safety rating from the NHTSA or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a federal agency of the United States.

On top of that, the CEO and founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, recently announced, last Dec. 8, that the Model Y, along with the Model 3 and the Model X, obtained a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating as well.

Yet again, the rating of the Tesla EVs from the Euro NCAP or the New Car Assessment Programme is the highest possible from the safety performance test of the Belgium regulatory body.

Tesla's Safety Features

Although the EV tech giant of Musk has been criticized for its full self-driving function and its inclusion of video games and other entertainment inside the vehicle, it still shows that the automaker prioritizes safety.

Reuters noted in the same report that the recent update of the EV maker, which transitioned its vehicles to the camera-only system, gave the crash test of the Model Y and Model 3 impressive safety ratings on both the vehicle-to-pedestrian and vehicle-to-vehicle evaluations.

