Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., (OTC: VRVR) ("VRVR" or the "Company"), a multi-platform video gaming company, is pleased to announce the formation of its advisory board and its first member Mr. Noble DraKoln.

READ ALSO: Netflix's New Video Game Inspired by its Hit Movie 'Kate' to Launch on Steam on Oct. 22

Mr. DraKoln has been involved in multiple tech startups as a consultant, investor, and C-suite executive. As an NFT/blockchain game developer over the past two years, he has been deeply involved in helping assist new blockchain projects come to life and has co-created an innovative music NFT/blockchain project called BANDRoyalty.com. He is also the founder of WarePlay Games Inc. Mr. Drakoln began his career as a licensed futures/commodities broker at the age of nineteen. He primarily traded the E-mini-S&P, gold futures contracts, and treasury bond strips. He is the author of several best-selling books published by Wiley & Sons, including Winning the Trading Game and Trade Like a Pro. Over the span of his twenty-year career, he has traded S&P 500 contracts, various options, and futures for himself and his clients. His books have been translated into multiple languages. He has been a keynote speaker worldwide, contributing writer to Forbes, Futures Magazine, and dozens of other financial magazines, and a radio and T.V. financial commentator on Bloomberg and Fox Business News.

Mr. DraKoln stated, "I am looking forward to working with the experienced team at Virtual Interactive Technologies and believe that the opportunity to bring added value to upcoming projects could create significant upside."

Mr. Jason Garber, CEO and Director of Virtual Interactive Technologies said; "we are extremely excited to welcome Mr. DraKoln as the first member of our new advisory board." He continued; "We believe that Mr. DraKoln's many years of experience in the investment, technology and video gaming space will prove to be an invaluable resource for the Company as we advance the new games we have planned."

RELATED ARTICLE: Netflix Is 'Excited' to Explore Videogame Industry--Company Now Hiring a Gaming Executive

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.