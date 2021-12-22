Elon Musk's cheap house in Texas is believed only cost $50,000. Recently, various reports claimed that the popular tech CEO is only renting this place near SpaceX's Texas spaceport.

Tesla's owner announced his home transition after he started to sell most of his properties.

"My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It's kinda awesome though," said Elon Musk on his tweet, which was posted back in July 2021.

My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.



Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

He even jokingly said that after he improved the house, it reached $69,000. However, some new reports claimed that he is living in an expensive mansion owned by one of his rich friends.

Elon Musk Lives in an Expensive Mansion?

According to the Wall Street Journal's latest report, the billionaire is not really living in a cheap, rented house. Instead, it is currently believed that he is actually staying at a luxurious mansion owned by Ken Howery, one of the co-founders of PayPal.

Howery, who is well known as "Kenny," served as a U.S. ambassador to Sweden during the first half of former President Donald Trump. He has also traveled across the globe, doing insane activities, such as chasing tornadoes.

Since this is the case, he left his expensive mansion, allowing Musk to stay in the place. When it comes to the actual luxurious mansion, it includes around 8,000 square feet of interior space.

Is This True?

Musk and Howery haven't made any comment about this new rumor. However, Forbes reported that the latest detail about where Elon lives was provided by two anonymous individuals, who know the CEO's living arrangement.

On the other hand, Tesla's boss is also rumored to window-shopping some Texas houses. As of the moment, the best thing that fans can do is to wait for the billionaire's confirmation.

