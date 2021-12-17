(Photo : Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME)) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.

Elon Musk is going against the Massachusetts Senator, Elizabeth Warren, as the politician spreads Anti-Musk information via a sponsored Facebook Post. The statement against the CEO is about his taxes which he allegedly does not pay correctly, to which Musk declines and calls it a "messed up lie" to confuse the American people.

Elon Musk vs. Senator Elizabeth Warren: Facebook Post Ads that Spread Anti-Musk Info

A Twitter user and online journalist posted a screenshot regarding a post made by Senator Elizabeth Warren on Facebook, which spreads Anti-Musk information that talks about his dues as a taxpaying billionaire.

Here, the post talks about how Musk is a freeloader off the working class in the country. It also provides information about the $200 billion revenue that the CEO made during this pandemic.

The Facebook post is also a sponsored ad that would help spread the information to massive audiences.

Sen. Warren insists on a "wealth tax" to correctly bill these "freeloader" billionaires, asking $10 to chip in and help pass the Democrat law.

Does Elon Musk Not Pay the Correct Taxes?

This is such a deeply messed up lie to the American people. She is the one freeloading off taxpayers, while I’m paying the largest amount of tax of any individual in history.



Is @SenWarren really someone we want as a US senator? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2021



The post made by Sen. Warren caught the attention of Elon Musk online, to which the CEO responded and shared his sentiments against the Senator. Here, Musk said that the information is a "messed up lie" to the American people, throwing the blame against the Senator for being the freeloader off the public.

Musk also questions her capabilities to be a person in power and have a seat in the Senate.

Elon Musk and His Run-ins with Politicians

Earlier this week, the Tech CEO responded to insinuations against his person as the Massachusetts senator shared her sentiments against Musk via the online platform of Twitter. Here, the CEO defended his honor from the statement of Senator Warren regarding him allegedly being a freeloader of the country by not paying the correct taxes and evading the law.

The 2021 TIME Person of the Year title holder had run-ins with several politicians in his career, which has made him a massive name in taxes and billionaires. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vancouver has initially gone against him regarding his taxes, to which the CEO rebutted by saying that he does his taxes correctly and pays his dues.

The top billionaire status of Elon Musk made him a notorious name for allegedly not paying the proper taxes he owes but consistently affirms that he already pays the most significant due compared to other billionaires. Senator Warren's post aims to spread information regarding her opinion of Elon Musk, contributing to shaping up the public belief against him.

