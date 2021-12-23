Huawei claims Aito M5, a new electric car developed by Seres, could beat the popular Tesla Model Y. As of the moment, Elon Musk's EV manufacturing company dominates the zero-emission automobile industry.

But, some companies, including those non-EV manufacturers, are now trying their luck to compete against this giant tech firm. Now, Huawei and Seres teamed up, allowing the smartphone creator to enter China's ongoing electric car competition.

This is a massive transition since Huawei became popular as a telecommunications company, offering handsets and other gadgets.

Although it is not designing or developing EVs, Huawei has worked with various automakers to make advanced systems and other features, such as autonomous functions.

Huawei Claims Aito M5 Could Beat Tesla Model Y

According to CNBC's latest report, Huawei believes that the new Aito M5 model is better than the current Tesla Model Y. Seres' latest EV is the first lucky electric car to have Huawei's HarmonyOS operating system.

Aito M5, which can run using fuel and electricity, would have its smart parts and internal features developed by the giant Chinese manufacturer, as reported by CarNewsChina.

What makes Aito M5 different from other EVs is that it combines artificial intelligence and auto technology. On the other hand, the integration of HarmonyOS is the first step of Seres' goal to make zero-emission vehicles as significant as smartphones.

This can be seen in Aito M5's touchscreen, which allows you to adjust your car's functions and conduct online activities, such as watching movies and listening to music. You can view this link to see more specifications of the new electric car.

Aito M5's Other Details

When it comes to pricing, the new Aito M5 is expected to be cheaper than the current Tesla Model Y, costing $39,063.

On the other hand, Seres' new electric vehicle is set to be shipped around February 20, 2022, after the Lunar New Year in China.

In other news, a new Apple patent revealed that the Apple Car could have an external warning display system, informing nearby vehicles and pedestrians when the driver is in self-driving mode.

Meanwhile, Tesla Model Y's crash test result received IIHS top safety pick rating.

