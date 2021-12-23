"FNAF: Security Breach" is the latest version of the popular horror title "Five Nights at Freddy's." This new movie-based game was just launched on Dec. 16.

YOU GUYS! I can finally announce that I've had the immense pleasure of voicing Gregory, Roxanne Wolf AND Vanny in Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach!



I am SO RIDICULOUSLY EXCITED for you guys to finally get to play, the game is amazing!#FNAF #fnafsecuritybreach pic.twitter.com/2beo4clSUN — Marta Svetek (@Martholio) December 16, 2021

Although it is just a few days, many players are already becoming interested in it. In the "Security Breach" version, gamers would play as a kid trapped in the new place called Pizzaplex.

You need to avoid getting caught by the animatronics so that you can reach the ending of this story. Players need to survive until 6:00 a.m. Now, if you are skilled enough to win the game, you can choose from three different endings.

Here are the things you need to do to access them all.

'FNAF: Security Breach' Endings Guide

SpielTimes provided some of the efficient tips you can follow to access each of the three endings. These include "Superstar," "Are You Having Fun Yet?" and "Disassembled."

Here are the steps you need to follow for each of them:

I luv Glamrock Freddy and i really wanna get this plush doll to support FNAF security breach💙 pic.twitter.com/DBLZDiqSs3 — Ethan payero🏳️‍🌈 (@EthanPayero) December 22, 2021

Also Read: Steam Winter Sale 2021 Unveils Best Games to Grab For Christmas | Epic Holiday Deal Kicks Off

Disassembled (Bad Ending)

Pick Fazer Blast. After that, you need to shock robots with your unique weapon. Then, enter the vent, which is located on the left side of the table. When the discussion between Vanny and the player-character ends, you will hear Gabriel saying the word "Vanny." Then choose the option Vanny to continue.

Are You Having Fun Yet? (Good Ending)

Just like the bad ending, this one also requires getting the Fazer Blast or Fazerblaster weapon. After that, you will be required to complete the three Princess Quest arcade machines.

Superstar (Normal Ending)

Unlike the good and bad endings, this one is the most common one since all you need to do is keep on playing the usual way, which is to survive the game until 6:00 a.m. If you want to see more details about these endings, you can visit this link.

Bonnie Will Only be a Cameo Character?

According to The US Sun's latest report, Bonnie, one of the main characters in "Five Nights at Freddy's," will not appear in the new "Security Breach" version of the game.

Rumors claimed that the well-known bunny animatronic would only be a cameo character in the title. Some insiders explained that the disappearance of Bonnie happened because it went out of commission.

In other news, "Call of Duty: Warzone" is now considered unplayable because of some issues. On the other hand, the "Final Fantasy VII" remake is expected to be released on the official Steam game store.

For more news updates about "FNAF" and other popular horror games, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Top Three Companies Creating the Metaverse Now: Meta, Epic Games, Roblox

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis





ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.