Seti Institute, one of the organizations trying to find other life forms aside from humans, is now developing a new laser network to see other laser signals from alleged civilizations outside Earth.

The new LaserSETI is considered an unprecedented network that could find other organisms beyond the planet or even the solar system. This means that this new space technology is the first of its kind.

"The instruments used for these projects have all relied on photomultiplier tubes to detect the flashes, making them essentially one-pixel cameras," explained Seti Institute via Independent UK's latest report.

Seti to Find Other Life Forms Using LaserSETI

When it comes to function, the new LaserSETI can detect the laser signals sent by other advanced life forms, especially those organisms more capable than humans when it comes to technology.

Also Read: TRON Founder and Rainberry Inc. CEO Reveals He Won Blue Origin's Space Flight Auction | Who is Justin Sun?

Experts said that the new LaserSETI is an efficient life-finding innovation, especially since light is more effective than radio waves.

Right now, most space agencies are still using radio signals to detect possible life forms outside the solar system. Aside from this, the new LaserSETI would rely on some commercial lenses.

These cameras would be used to image 75 degrees of the night sky, almost 100% coverage. When it comes to cost, the installation of the new laser network is expected to be around $5 million.

For more details about the new space innovation of Seti Institute, you can click this link.

Other Space Life Related Discovery

Aside from using a new advanced laser system, Science Tech Daily reported that life forms could appear in Venus, thanks to the newly-found acid-neutralizing organisms in the Earth's twin planet.

This is a great discovery considering that researchers believe Venus is a very harsh planet. For the past few years, experts claimed that people or other living organisms would not last in the neighboring world because of its extreme environment.

Now, this new space discovery could change this idea and lead to more studies.

In other news, Ryugu Asteroid is expected to help space scientists to understand the universe even more. Meanwhile, SpaceX Raspberry Pi computers finally arrived in the ISS.

For more news updates about space life forms and other related topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: SpaceX Dragon Capsule Brings Christmas Treats to ISS Astronauts-And New Science Gears as Well

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.