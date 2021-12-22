SpaceX Dragon, the giant independent space agency's advanced cargo capsule, has brought some treats and new gears to the International Space Station as part of its Christmas efforts.

Right now, many people are already sharing their blessings to their friends, loved ones, and partners as the Christmas and New Year arrives.

On the other hand, companies and agencies are also making drastic efforts so that their employees would will that they are valued. They are doing this through Christmas bonuses and other treats that they could take home to their families.

Meanwhile, SpaceX wants the ISS astronauts also to feel the Christmas vibe. Here are other details of the latest launch of Elon Musk's Dragon capsule.

SpaceX Dragon Brings Christmas Spirit to ISS

According to Space.Com's latest report, the advanced Dragon cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station on Dec. 22. Thanks to this launch, the capsule was able to bring some food and new space gear to the giant space laboratory.

"I won't get in front of Santa Claus and tell you what's going to be sent up, but we are going to have some gifts for the crew," said NASA's Space Station Program Manager Joel Montalbano before the Dragon was sent to the ISS.

The cargo ship successfully docked at the ISS at exactly 3:41 a.m. EST. This is more than 30 minutes early than its estimated arrival time, which is 4:30 a.m. EST.

Raja Chari and om Marshburn, NASA astronauts, monitored the docking activity. After successfully arriving at the ISS, astronauts received special foods such as turkey, green beans, as well as smoked seafood.

Other Activities This Christmas

Aside from the latest Dragon capsule launch, The Guardian reported that NASA is also planning to send its newest space telescope to outer space this coming Christmas day.

The advanced James Webb Space Telescope would be launched from French Guiana on South America's northeastern coast. It would be aboard a European Ariane rocket.

In other news, the NASA Artemis moon mission is now delayed because of a system glitch. On the other hand, SpaceX plans to experiment on its first space laundry detergent.

