DuckDuckGo Daily Search Queries Now Average More than 100 Million | 47% Increase in 2021

DuckDuckGo search engine, which features boosted privacy protection, is currently growing in demand. According to the firm, the average search queries that it generates daily now hit more than 100 million searches. In 2021 alone, it has exponentially expanded to nearly 47%.

DuckDuckGo Search Engine Growth

According to Bleeping Computer's report over the weekend, the rising platform has shown a great improvement in terms of year-over-year growth. Despite Google's dominance on the search results, many people are experimenting with the privacy-centered platform.

Last year exactly this month, DuckDuckGo recorded 79 million search queries as a daily average. To add, the total search queries for the platform accounted for 23.6 billion at that time.

This 2021, the Pennsylvania-headquartered company garnered an average of 100 million search queries daily. So far, the total search queries reached 34.6 billion and it's still four days before 2022 begins. Overall, the team saw a 46.4% growth this year.

Related Article: DuckDuckGo Mac Version Coming Soon | Privacy Protecting Search Engine

DuckDuckGo MarketShare Lags Behind

In the same report from Bleeping Computer, there's still a lot to see for the progress of the DuckDuckGo search engine. Despite posting impressive growth this year, its market share still lags behind its competitors.

With that, it only has 2.53% in the total market share which is slightly smaller than Yahoo and Bing's shares at 3.3% and 6.43% respectively. On top of that, Google remains the leading internet search engine in the US which has a whopping share of 87.33% of search traffic.





Last week, Tech Times reported that the DuckDuckGo desktop web browser is currently in the development phase. The company CEO Gabriel Weinberg confirmed this news in his recent blog post.

DuckDuckGo vs Google

In another report from Spread Privacy, Google will reportedly track the user when using the search engine while DuckDuckGo will not allow this feature.

When using this new platform, the company assures that the information of its users will be kept safe and private. The common notion about these platforms is that your data is usually mined and tracked for ads. This explains why there are ads that are closely related to your interests.

The privacy-focused search engine will also boast "Email Protection" which will protect users from email tracking. With this, there's nothing to worry about anymore for those scammers who want to track your actual email address for malicious purposes.

In the Android ecosystem, DuckDuckGo features "App Tracking" protection which bars third-party trackers from detecting them. These trackers are what we commonly encounter when opening Facebook and Google Chrome.

"No complicated settings, no misleading warnings, no "levels" of privacy protection - just robust privacy protection that works by default, across search, browsing, email, and more," the company said in its blog.

Read Also: [App Battle] Google Chrome vs Microsoft Edge vs Safari: Which is the Best Browser so Far?



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.