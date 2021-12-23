[App Battle] Google Chrome vs Microsoft Edge vs Safari: Which is the Best Browser so Far?

With the departure of Internet Explorer in the browsing world, users now have a different option for a web browser. The popular browser is expected to end its service on June 15, 2022, but don't worry since there are still more alternatives for IE.

Over the past years, Google Chrome has been one of the most dominant browsing tools. Microsoft is slowly catching up with its Edge browser and Apple is continuing its service with Safari.

Given these three browsers, let's find out what's best among them all.

Popularity

When it comes to popularity, Chrome is regarded to be the most used browser among Edge and Safari. It's noteworthy to remember that some of these browsers lack features that Google's browser has.

In the US alone, Chrome belongs to the top five browsers that users prefer to use. On top of that, consumers prioritize the speed and compatibility of the app regardless of whether they utilize it on a computer or phone.

Compatibility

Compatibility is what makes the browsers more appealing to the users through their seamless support to select apps. So far, Chrome has been carrying a compatibility score of 528. Microsoft Edge falls behind it followed by Safari.

During the downfall of Internet Explorer, other browser alternatives slowly climb the ladder. This includes Firefox and Opera. At the time, IE scored 312 which is pretty far from the rest of the browser, according to PC Mag's report.

Speed

One of the most reliable bases for users' browser preference is the speed of the application. The speed testing for each tool is done through the JetStream benchmark which is regarded as a "comprehensive browser performance benchmark."

According to the report, the documentation says that this benchmark involves 64 tests that tackle the speed of internet apps based on Web Assembly and Javascript. Upon testing it to several browsers, Chrome emerged on top for the Windows 10 OS.

On macOS, Safari takes the cake. For disk space usage, some Android-based browsers such as Opera have the potential to run loads of apps. The report wrote that Chrome normally runs 32-bit apps, but so far, the tests look impressive for the 64-bit version.

Another factor to consider for these browsers is the ability to run multiple tabs at the same time. Users usually go for fast-loading browsers that could open more apps for various purposes.

Privacy and Security

Browsers often prioritize usability and ease of use for users, but there's still a long way to go for them. Security and privacy, for example, is one standard that consumers need to consider before choosing a browser.

Some browsers feature password sync-ins for faster entries. Chrome features this capability on YouTube and Gmail.

Meanwhile, Safari and Edge boast fingerprint protection for better prevention of trackers in terms of software and hardware areas. It's good to always choose a browser with high-quality privacy mode since third-party tracking is rampant across several websites.

Outside the three web browsers, Firefox is also a good choice for desktop usage since it features Content Blocking to bar crypto-tracking attackers and trackers from invading the system.

What's the Best Browser so Far?

Overall, Google Chrome stands out as the best browser among Microsoft Edge and Safari. However, we want to see the company revamp its privacy changes for all users. If Safari and Edge want to fare better than Chrome, maybe they could add more never-before-seen features such as heightened security and improved password protection.

Other Web Browser Alternatives

If you want to explore more options besides Edge, Chrome, and Safari, Panda Security listed the following as good alternatives for these browsers:

Mozilla Firefox

Opera

Epic

For android web browsing, you can also use DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser which is effective for preventing ad-trackers, Tech Times reported.

