DuckDuckGo is an alternative browser for users that want to scour the internet without fear that their data is being picked up, stored, and used against them. With that, the privacy-oriented web browser is now working on its own Mac version for Apple users.

DuckDuckGo Search Engine Protects Users' Privacy

According to the story by CultofMac, DuckDuckGo is a search engine that remains pretty proud of itself for protecting its users' privacy. To add, the company behind it is now building its very own web browser for Mac users.

The web browser promises to be simple and fast at the same time while including robust privacy features that are already enabled by default. To add, DuckDuckGo will be featuring its popular "Fire Button," which simply wipes out all of the users' private data with just a single click.

Web Browser Won't Rely on Third-Party Engines

It will also be built directly to use native browser technologies. This means that DuckDuckGo will not need to rely on any third-party engines.

As of the moment, DuckDuckGo is already offering a Privacy Essentials plugin for Mac users bringing a wide range of its features to Safari. Users will be able to encrypt their connection, block trackers, and even check out the Privacy Grades of the websites they visit.

DuckDuckGo on App Store

DuckDuckGo already has a standalone web browser available on the App Store, including all of its standard features and more already enabled by default. Soon, as per the publication, there will also be a desktop version built for the Apple Mac.

As per a blog post by SpeedPrivacy, the company stated that DuckDuckGo for desktops would be able to redefine user expectations with regards to everyday online privacy. They noted that this means no complicated settings, misleading warnings, and no "levels" of privacy protection.

DuckDuckGo Native on Mac

The DuckDuckGo browser, as per CultofMac, will automatically protect almost everything users do across the web, including searching, emailing, browsing, and more. It was said that DuckDuckGo isn't taking any shortcuts, and instead of building upon its existing browser platform, it will be starting from scratch.

The upcoming browser will be completely native on the Mac and will be using the rendering technology of Apple. With that, DuckDuckGo can strip away a lot of unnecessary "clutter" and "cruft" accumulated over the years for many major browsers.

Cleaner, Private, and Faster

The browser is expected to be streamlined and as efficient as possible on Mac, just like Safari itself. To add, as opposed to Chrome, the DuckDuckGo app for desktop remains cleaner, more private, and significantly faster as well as per the publication.

The desktop browser is also bringing in the Fire Button, which was extremely popular for DuckDuckGo's mobile users. With that, there is still no knowing when the browser will drop, but as per CultofMac, they expect to hear more sometime in 2022.

