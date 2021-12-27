Apple Stores in New York City have been closed down due to the increasing and raging number of COVID-19 cases in the Big Apple, yet again.

Apple Store Closures

The Cupertino giant has once again begun its store closures since the emergence of the more transmissible variant of the novel coronavirus, the Omicron.

Previously, Apple has already closed down selected stores from the United States and Canada as its employees from these locations have already contracted the virus, according to the news story by 9to5Mac.

It is worth noting that Apple has already ruled out that their retail store would cease operating once 10% of the staffers have already tested positive for COVID-19.

Apple Stores Close in New York City

The latest retail store move of the Cupertino giant now includes all of its retail stores in New York, including its massive and notable locations, such as the flagship Fifth Avenue, World Trade Center, Grand Central, and SoHo, as per the report by New York Post.

Although all of the retail stores of the tech giant have already closed down in the Big Apple, some of the Apple Stores in New York state remain operational.

It includes locations such as New Jersey, Westchester County, Long Island, and upstate New York. As such, these retail stores could still accommodate in-person customers for now.

On the other hand, the rest of the retail stores of the iPhone maker in New York are now only operating online.

To be more precise, the New York City stores, namely West 14th Avenue, Upper West Side, and Upper East Side, have temporarily closed down their doors.

On top of that, other locations in the states, including Staten Island, Queens Center, Walt Whitman, Roosevelt Field, Manhasset, Smith Haven, Downtown Brooklyn, and Williamsburg, have also temporarily ceased operating their in-person services.

The New York Post said in the same report that the Big Apple has recorded a whopping 17,343 new cases of the virus.

Other Apple Store Closures

In the early days of the last month of the year, or on Dec. 9, Apple also decided to shut down its Texas store in Southlake Town Square after its employees contracted COVID-19.

Shortly after that, or on Dec. 15 to be exact, three more retail stores of the Cupertino giant have closed their doors to customers due to the raging pandemic.

Apple previously said in a statement that the tech giant "regularly monitors conditions and we will adjust health measures to support the wellbeing of customers and employees."

