'Spider-Man No Way Home' torrent files are allegedly a ticking malware timebomb, according to a warning by cybersecurity experts.

For those who might want to skip the movie theater queues and illegally torrent the film, experts warn that several illegal copies are booby-trapped with malware that will allow the file to mine cryptocurrency on your system in secret, writes the UK Express.

The torrent file in question allegedly comes from a Russian torrenting website, based on its file name "Spiderman_net_putidomoi.torrent.exe," with "putidomoi" being the Russian translation of "no way home."

This threat was first identified by researchers from the firm The ReasonLabs. Apparently, this malware is a "newer version" of a previously known threat that gained notoriety in recent times, posing as popular apps.

Among the apps that this malware could mimic are Windows Updater and Discord. As such, users would unknowingly download the app from a legitimate-looking site and install it on their devices, where the malware would initiate illegal crypto mining processes.

There is, however, some semblance of good news. According to the original ReasonLabs report, the malware doesn't appear to be compromising critical personal data aside from mining monero on infected systems.

It also works by adding exclusions to Windows Defender, as well as spawning its own so-called "watchdog process" that monitors and maintains its process.

This isn't the first time that the cryptocurrency monero has been the topic of illegal mining via malware, though.

Back in June, malware called "Crackonosh" 261960 made headlines after it was discovered in a few pirated copies of video games illegally mining monero on infected systems.

By the time it was discovered, the malware had already affected over 200,000 computers and allowed hackers to steal over $2 million funds.

How To Protect Against This 'Spider Miner' Malware?

The easiest way to keep your device from being infected is to avoid downloading any illegal copy of the film. That's it.

Torrenting has long been a relatively risky business, which is why a lot of people recommend that you use a VPN when downloading anything. That way, you'd have at least a semblance of protection for your personal data as you scour the gauntlet of sketchy pirated copies of software-or, in this case, a Marvel movie.

'Spider-Man No Way Home' And Its Record-Setting Opening

To say that "Spider-Man No Way Home" is one of the biggest Marvel movies since "Avengers: Endgame" is an insane understatement. As such, it is no secret that a lot of people would want to try and see it without having to pay, which is something that hackers are taking advantage of.

According to IGN, the film has surpassed a whopping $1 billion in earnings at the global box office, making it this year's top-grossing film. It has also set two records during the Christmas weekend with $81.5 million in domestic earnings and $121.4 million in international earnings.

