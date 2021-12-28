EDITOR'S NOTE

LastPass spokesperson reached to us, informing the issues claimed by some users. Here's the official statement.

"LastPass investigated recent reports of blocked login attempts and we believe the activity is related to attempted "credential stuffing" activity, in which a malicious or bad actor attempts to access user accounts (in this case, LastPass) using email addresses and passwords obtained from third-party breaches related to other unaffiliated services. It's important to note that, at this time, we do not have any indication that accounts were successfully accessed or that the LastPass service was otherwise compromised by an unauthorized party. We regularly monitor for this type of activity and will continue to take steps designed to ensure that LastPass, its users, and their data remain protected and secure."

LastPass users claimed that their passwords were used in various locations. Some of these login attempts came from unknown activities to the password manager's members.

If this is true, this means that some hackers breach the service. This was revealed in a Hacker News forum, in which the LastPass consumers shared their alarming experiences.

"LastPass blocked a login attempt from Brazil (it wasn't me). According to an email I received from LastPass, this login was using the LastPass account's master password. The email doesn't look like it's a phishing attempt," said one of the password manager's users.

LastPass Consumers Complain About Unknown Login Attempts

According to Apple Insider's latest report, some LastPass consumers complained that they had already updated their passwords. However, they added that doing this hasn't helped them at all.

Many of the service's users claimed that they receive notifications saying that their passwords were changed multiple times by unknown activities.

Right now, the latest password and login issues are still not yet confirmed to be from a massive data breach. LastPass also hasn't released an official statement yet regarding the matter.

As of the moment, many news sources are already trying to communicate with the giant password manager. If you are one of the affected consumers, the best thing you can do right now is to wait for the tech firm's further announcements.

You can view the latest Hacker News forum to see the actual complaints of other consumers.

585 Million Compromised Passwords Confirmed by the United Kingdom

Meanwhile, the U.K. law enforcement recorded around 585 million compromised passwords found in the popular cloud storage (not currently named by the agency).

Authorities said, "Have I Been Pwned," the current leading login credential checker, also confirmed that passwords were breached. If you want to see more details about this report, you can click this link.

In other news, Cohesity's Security Advisor feature is expected to lessen ransomware risks. On the other hand, Alibaba Cloud announced to release of some enhancements against the latest Loga4j flaw.

For more news updates about the LastPass breach and other security threats, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

