"PUBG Mobile" cheaters are now in trouble as KRAFTON conducts a massive ban activity in India. The giant game distributor and publisher confirmed that hackers and other unfair players using illegal online tools would be restricted from playing the shooting title permanently.

This is a great effort coming from KRAFTON, given that cheaters are now targeting various shooting games, including "PUBG Mobile."



The game publisher confirmed the anti-cheater effort via its official website. It also posted on Instagram so that more players would be informed.

"To provide fair gameplay and eliminate the use of illegal programs, we would like to announce an additional punishment for cheaters," said KRAFTON via its official IG post.

'PUBG Mobile' Massive Cheater Ban in India

According to Engadget's latest report, the latest anti-hacking activity of KRAFTON is not really new in the gaming industry. Recently, Activision also rolled out some massive bans in "Call of Duty: Warzone" and "Valorant."

However, KRAFTON"s latest cheater ban is still a prominent activity since India is one of its largest markets, with over 16 million daily players.

As of the moment, the game publisher's permanent restriction against hackers and other cheaters is still far from ending the unfair activities within "PUBG Mobile."

Although this is the case, it is still a great start for KRAFTON since many gamers will now think twice before using game tools that would provide them unfair advantages against other players.

Will There be a Global 'PUBG Mobile' Ban?

As of the moment, KRAFTON hasn't confirmed if it would also permanently ban cheaters in other countries.

The giant game publisher specifically said that the massive restriction is only conducted in India. It added that if you are detected to be using illegal programs, your smartphone would also be banned from accessing "PUBG Mobile."

