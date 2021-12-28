A "Halo Infinite" Oddball glitch just made one of this year's most popular big-name games into a weird, unexpected homage to the "Harry Potter" franchise.

The said glitch, according to Kotaku, saw the physics-enabled Oddball flying around the game's map like "Halo's" own version of the Golden Snitch.

The Snitch is an object present in the game Quidditch from the "Harry Potter" series for the uninitiated. It is literally a flying ball (with wings) that flies around the arena really fast, and any Seeker from either of the competing Quidditch teams who catch it will automatically win the game.

As described, the Oddball in "Halo Infinite" flew around the map like a Golden Snitch in "Harry Potter" would, just not as fast.

Here is a tweet from player @Juckor on Twitter, which shows the glitch in action:

My oddball started doing this weird thing in a custom game??? Is this normal? #HaloInfinite I was trying out the oddball melee glitch and then it started flying around on its own pic.twitter.com/RkJbGTxNQD — Coach Juckor | Halo ANZ (@Juckor_) December 27, 2021

To trigger the glitch, as per the original Kotaku report, you only need to go to the Oddball's spawn point, melee the ball out of the map while crouching on the said spawn point, and see the ball floating around the map.

It is said that the ball will continue showing the objective marker as it flies, and its flight won't be affected regardless of how players interact with it. But for those who might want to use this glitch to stall a game of Oddball, you're out of luck: the ball remains in its original spawn point despite the glitch being active.

A typical game of Oddball in "Infinite" will remain playable, with the glitch's impact on the game classified as "fairly minimal" by GameRant. Some players allegedly even started to clamor for a game mode based on it. However, developer 343 Industries hasn't commented on the story thus far.

"Halo Infinite" is out now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC.

'Halo Infinite' Oddball Glitch: Not The First One That Players Actually Tolerate

Game glitches often have a bad reputation, but it seems like "Halo Infinite" has had a few of these that players might actually like. And the Oddball glitch is not the only one.

Earlier this month, a few players reported that old school "Halo" couch co-op is possible via a glitch if a friend of yours doesn't mind playing a handicapped version of the game. According to players, the couch co-op mode is made possible in the game's campaign by trying out these steps:

Disconnect "Halo Infinite" from the internet

Connect a second controller and restore the internet connection

Log onto another Xbox account

Begin playing the story on the first controller

Press the "Stat" button while in-game, then close the start menu

Add the second controller to a fireteam, then press start

Add the first controller to the squad

Follow these steps, and you'd be able to see a split-screen "Halo" game mid-2000s style, just like this with Twitter user @nobleactual4:

As you can see there, there is a split-screen that will see player two and player one on the same map. However, the tradeoff is that you can only do free roam and not much else. Player two also has a disabled HUD and will not be able to interact with FOBs.

This glitch comes after 343 Industries confirmed that the campaign co-op will not ship with "Infinite" until 2022.

