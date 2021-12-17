(Photo : Steam ) Photo taken from Halo Infinite Steam page (Photo : Steam ) (Photo : Steam ) Photo taken from Halo Infinite Steam page

"Halo Infinite" couch co-op is possible, just like how it used to be in the old days with the earlier "Halo" games. However, there are a few major caveats.

According to GamesRadar, caveat one is that you'll need to actually glitch into it to make the mode possible. But caveat two might be the most troublesome one: you could lose your save file.

A player who goes by the name nobleactual on Twitter shared a video of the glitch in action:

As you can see in the video there, it is quite easy to understand why "Halo Infinite" couch co-op is wonky at best. Aside from having to glitch into it and the potential of losing your save, you're also going to run into graphical problems that might take away from the experience.

Among these issues include a missing HUD for player two, bad/broken in-game lighting, and a complete inability to use UNSC FOBs. Furthermore, you can only try to replicate this glitch on console versions of the game (sorry, PC players).

If for some reason you find yourself glitched into the mode, the only thing you can do with the second player is roaming about-all without accomplishing anything meaningful, according to IGN. Player two's lack of HUD will also make it far tougher for your buddy to do anything themselves in-game, since they can't see their health bar, ammo, and everything else important.

This glitch is making waves lately because the actual, proper campaign co-op mode is still in the works. Developer 343 Industries has confirmed way ahead of the original release that "Halo Infinite" campaign co-op (along with fan-favorite Forge mode) is not scheduled to release until next year.

Nevertheless, the glitch is there to actually try out if you want to play "Infinite" with a friend on split-screen like the good old days of the OG Xbox and the 360.

How To Glitch Into 'Halo Infinite' Couch Co-op

For those who want to try it out, there are actual steps to reproducing the glitch, which were shared by USA Today. Before you do, though, just make sure that your game files are backed up, or you're completely okay with bricking your save for experimenting purposes.

Here are the steps:

Disconnect the game from the internet

Connect a second controller

Log onto a new Xbox account

Start playing the campaign on the first controller

Press the Stat button in-game, then back out of the start menu

Add player two on the second controller to a fireteam

Press start on controller two

Add your controller one to the squad

Perform these steps as they are written here, and you should be able to see the screen split. Then, you'll be able to roam around the game's open world map with your friend; albeit with a few... compromises.

"Halo Infinite" is out now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam, Microsoft Store, and the newly named PC Game Pass (formerly Xbox Game Pass).

