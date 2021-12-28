Apple reportedly gave out stock bonuses amounting to up to $180,000 to its top performing employees and assets to prevent them from feeling underpaid and jumping ship to companies like Meta Facebook. The Cupertino giant has lost several of its top and hardworking seeds to different tech companies, which has become a problem.

Apple Giving Out Stock Bonuses to Employees As Much as $180,000

According to Bloomberg, Apple has reportedly given out stock bonuses to its top-performing employees and assets, which first caught wind of the occurrence. The stock bonuses comprise as much as $180,000 in cash, and it is made up of four years worth of shares from the companies, all for its beloved employees.

These bonuses aim to make an employee stay or feel appreciated, especially during these times, as times are hard and people turn to those who can value their time the most. Employees are still considered assets and valuable talents, meaning that they were given the work because of their performance and contributions to the company.

Apple: Employees Jump Ship to Meta, other tech companies

Apple is preventing its employees from jumping ship to Meta Facebook, among other tech companies that scout and offer more than what Cupertino is giving them, apart from bonuses and other perks.

Engineers in the silicon team, as well as those from the iPhone and other tech production designers and the like, face many offers from different companies the most.

Apple and its Popular Tech in 2021

The holiday season sure is a busy time for most people, and it is because everyone is preoccupied with the celebrations and tasks that overwhelm them in their everyday life. Sometimes, people feel that their work is not that valued, and it can trigger a lot of emotions and stress while doing the day-to-day tasks, and only a change of venue may fix this problem.

The iPhone 13 is one of the top tech releases of the company, which dropped its production volume by as much as 10 million units this December, and this is in anticipation of the sales. However, Apple still sees massive purchases of the different tech it has, despite the lessening of its volume.

The same can be said for its MacBook Pro with the 14-inch and 16-inch display, as well as new iPads.

People are easily enticed by massive offers and a promise of better working experience or higher compensation in the workplace. People also want more benefits and perks, which are the focus of other companies aiming to swipe the said employee from Apple.

The holidays for employees may need security in terms of tenure from work, but it also makes people think twice about their current jobs. Apple's way to make them stay is a stock bonus from the company.

