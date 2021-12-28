LastPass assures its customers and users that the company did not suffer from any breach reported earlier. The company explained that it is only bot activities that trigger these alerts. The company is wary of the many people that switched services as it was initially regarded as unreliable for its assistance with alleged trackers that can see the logins.

LastPass: NO Security Breaches in the First Place

An OP (original poster) called "Greg" revealed that a security breach for the famous password manager LastPass occurred earlier and that no one was aware of the event. Since then, the word spread, and people were questioning the service for its reliability, with some also claiming that they experienced the same.

The OP said that a theory once said that the breach resulted in the theft of LastPass's master password from its users, rendering the service unsafe.

Greg claims 192 comments and seven reports of master password breaches and login attempts in the Brazil IP.

The coincidental reports collated by the OP said that it is a strange occurrence as it came at the exact times to people's experiences.

One theory is that all of our master passwords were breached a few years ago and someone just mass attempted to use them. The coincidence is rather strange (that's a lot of random people that got owned in the same way...?) — Greg Technology (@technology_greg) December 27, 2021

LastPass is Secure, Only Bot Activity

However, according to The Verge, Nikolett Bacso-Albaum of the LogMeIn Global PR claimed that these are only bot activities people see in the service.

No signs of breaches or any hacks are present or detected by the team from LastPass, and that they are closely monitoring the situation regarding the alleged threats.

For now, the people are safe, says Basco-Albaum.

LastPass, Should You Use It?

LastPass is a known one-stop password manager system that offers a web browser extension that automatically fills different boxes when visiting a known website. It acts as an auto-login system that brings ease to its users and stores passwords for them when needed.

However, last year saw a lot of reports that it has a paid version for it and some information that says trackers lurk the service to gain access to specific accounts. No massive reports of hacks came from this happening from the company.

The public became wary of the service and looked for alternatives to the popular feature, as well as other services that offer the same quality of storage at a free setup. Since then, people have left LastPass, and there came a time where it was dubbed unsafe already.

Nevertheless, LastPass assures its customers that it is a safe and reliable service amidst the new reports now. Recently, an alleged breach came to life and saw reports from different people from the internet. LastPass denies this and says nothing is wrong with its systems now.

