Xiaomi 12 is the next-in-line for the Chinese technology company, and reports are swarming in for being one of the first devices to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It also aims to feature the coveted 120W Fast Charging, which is one of the best in the industry, and a 200MP camera that brings the top resolution of the smartphone.

Xiaomi 12: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 120W Fast Charging

Xiaomi unveiled its latest smartphone series, the Xiaomi 12, which brings a promising 2022 for the company with the top specs and performance. One of the main features is from Qualcomm, and it is the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, an ARM-based Silicon chip that contains the performance capabilities ahead of any chip is made.

It also brings the widespread 120W fast charging to the device that features 15 minutes of charging, which is enough to replenish the battery fully. Not to mention its equally capable wireless charging.

Over-the-air charging is yet to come for the device.

On the other hand, Xiaomi 12 is also bringing a triple-camera array with a Sony IMX707 for the base variant and IMX766 for the top variant's primary camera, 13MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP telemacro lens. The company promises snappier shots with 50MP in total.

Xiaomi debuts its 12 series with the MIUI 13 based on the Android 12 from Google.

Xiaomi 12: When is the Release Date?

Xiaomi's Lei Jun said that the device has already been released for the Chinese market, an early bird for 2022, considering December is about to end.

The global community will have this later and will likely fall in 2022.

Xiaomi's Features and Top Creations

Xiaomi's 12 smartphone leaks of a Snapdragon 898 flagship chipset on its phone in the earlier reports, but now, the arrival of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 may be changing the narrative for it. Nevertheless, Xiaomi is known for putting in the top specs in its flagship smartphone, extravagant performance, and capabilities.

One of the most popular releases of the Xiaomi for 2021 is the Mi 11 Ultra, and it went along the top charts of smartphones, with some reviews saying it beat Samsung's flagship devices. The Chinese smartphone brand shows massive dominance in the market, and it is promising in terms of its growth and influence in the industry.

The charging capabilities of the old 11T Pro alone beat that of Samsung and Apple's records, which says a lot about the performance and quality made by Xiaomi.

The details of Xiaomi's 12 or Mi 12 device are yet to come, as well as its release date, but for now, it already brings a promising device that focuses on getting the best Xiaomi has to offer.

