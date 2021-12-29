Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., (OTC: VRVR) ("VRVR" or the "Company"), a multi-platform video gaming company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Peter Anthony "Tony" Chiodo as VP of Business Development and Gaming Concepts.

Mr. Chiodo has 30+ years of experience in the video gaming space. His experience includes Award-winning Product Development and UX/UI Director, Product Manager and Designer, Certified Change Management Practitioner (Prosci), Product Development Director, and Internal Studio Manager. Mr. Chiodo has worked for a number of companies in the gaming space, including Microsoft Corporation (Xbox) (NASDAQ: MSFT), Destineer Games, WGU, Soul and Vibe Entertainment, Inc./Soul and Vibe Publishing, Inc., and Progressive Leasing (FinTech). He has also consulted several video gaming companies such as Victura (Six Days In Fallujah) and MEGU Games.

"I am extremely excited to be joining the team at VRVR," said Mr. Chiodo. "I believe that we can build this young company into a competitive force in the video gaming industry by combining exciting gaming experiences with the newest technology developments and trends in the industry."

"We are very happy to welcome Mr. Chiodo to the VRVR family." said Jason Garber, CEO of Virtual Interactive Technologies. He continued, "It is a great accomplishment for a young company like VRVR to attract a talented and experienced veteran like Mr. Chiodo to our team. We believe that Mr. Chiodo's input will add significant momentum to our quest to become a major force in the video gaming industry."

