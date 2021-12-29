Xiaomi has just announced its worldwide MIUI update schedule in the first quarter of 2022. With that, the update will first come to the Xiaomi Mi 11 lineup.

Xiaomi MIUI 13 Update

The company initially announced on Weibo the coming of the worldwide MIUI update along with the Xiaomi 12 series devices in China. Apparently, the global MIUI 13 build is going to be a little bit different.

Xiaomi has finally updated its rollout schedule on GizmoChina. So those buying the Xiaomi 12 series around the world will get both Android 12 and MIUI 13 right away.

According to the story by AndroidHeadlines, the MIUI 13 global rollout is expected to release in Q1 of 2022. Before the rollout, the company had already listed quite a few devices to be included in the first batch included in the Q1 2022 MIUI 13 update.

Here are the Devices Getting the MIUI 13 Update First:

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Redmi Note 10 JE

Xiaomi Chinese Market Might have Other Models Included

As per AndroidHeadlines, the list for the Chinese market, however, is going to be different from the list presented above. This is due to different models being released in China in the past with an addition to the ones listed.

While the global build of MIUI 13 is expected to bring quite a generous amount of improvements to the tablet, Xiaomi didn't really share some information regarding the MIUI 13 update when it comes to the Chinese market.

Further Information Regarding the Update Unavailable

For the global market, Xiaomi also didn't go into too much detail regarding the upcoming update.

However, buyers can expect from the global version will be the device's improved performance. As of the moment, Xiaomi is claiming that they will be getting 15% fewer dropped frames for third-party apps.

When it comes to Xiaomi native apps, the results will be much better, expected to go all the way up to 23%.

Potential Features to Come with the Xiaomi MIUI 13 Update

Certain features like fraud protection, verification protection, and privacy watermarks have also been mentioned. However, the publication notes that the truth is they are not too sure that these particular features will make it to the global build.

As of the moment, owners of the Xiaomi phones listed above will have to wait and see to know the full spectrum of what the MIUI 13 update offers.

