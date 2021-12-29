LastPass confirmed that the recent password login attempt issue has been fixed. Recently, the giant password manager already messaged TechTimes for the update regarding the rumored data breach.

"LastPass investigated recent reports of blocked login attempts and we believe the activity is related to attempted "credential stuffing" activity, in which a malicious or bad actor attempts to access user accounts (in this case, LastPass) using email addresses and passwords obtained from third-party breaches related to other unaffiliated services,'" said LastPass via a recent report of TechTimes.

LastPass Password Issue Resolved! Sort of

According to MacWorld's latest report, the giant password manager already resolved the login attempt issue that its consumers were complaining about.

But, based on the official LastPass post, the passwords of the company's consumers were not really hacked. The giant password manager explained that users only received the login attempt notifications because of the preventive activities conducted by the tech firm.

LastPass added that these alerts were triggered because of their ongoing efforts to defend customers from cybercriminals and other online attackers.

On the other hand, the company also provided what it is doing right now to protect its consumers' accounts. Here are other details.

LastPass Ongoing Efforts Against Breaches

Right now, LastPass is still making drastic efforts to ensure the safety of its consumers' password accounts. These include the following:

LastPass regularly requires re-login and re-verification before users can access their accounts on their devices, especially in new gadgets.

LastPass takes advantage of its recovery process, which is specifically designed to prevent unauthorized login attempts.

LastPass uses various tools to alert consumers if hackers and other online attackers are targeting their accounts.

In other news, T-Mobile's data recently suffered from a massive security breach, which exposed the telco company's customer information.

