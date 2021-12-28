SpaceX's Starlink satellites are now in trouble after Beijing claimed that the agency's cube sats allegedly endangered Chinese astronauts in orbit.

This was revealed in the report of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. In U.N.'s document, the international peace agency said that "between 16 May and 24 June 2021, the Starlink-1095 satellite maneuvered continuously to an orbit of around 382 km, and then stayed in that orbit."

The Chinese government explained that the two encounters endangered the life of the astronauts currently stationed at the China Space Station.

SpaceX's Starlink Satellites Endanger Chinese Astronauts

According to CNN Business Edition's latest report, China filed the complaint to the United Nations earlier in December. Although this is the case, the space issue could still gain some massive attention among the Chinese citizens.

In U.N.'s latest report, the Starlink-2305 cube sat went too close to China's space laboratory. Because there was an unknown maneuver, orbital errors were detected.

This leads to the collision risk between SpaceX's cube satellites and the China Space Station. To avoid deaths or other accidents, the Chinese space agency decided to perform an evasive action on the same day.

China's Residents Bash SpaceX

Since the recent collision risk is quite serious, The Strait Times reported that the Chinese citizens shared their disappointment on various social media platforms, especially Twitter.

As of the moment, Elon Musk's space agency hasn't released any comment regarding the issue. But, you can still expect some announcements from SpaceX in the following days or months.

SpaceX Dragon Capsule brought some treats to the astronauts stationed at the ISS in other news. Meanwhile, Seti's new laser network is expected to find other life forms near the solar system.

