bitsensing announced that it will be attending CES 2022 in Las Vegas, held from January 5th to 8th, 2022.

bitsensing will be showcasing its 4D imaging radar solution AIR 4D in Eureka Park as part of Samsung Electronics' C-Lab Outside program member. A live demo of the solution will be presented on-site to show the powerful performance, also named the CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree.

READ ALSO: CES 2021 Full Schedule: What to Expect from Microsoft, Sony, Samsung, Asus, LG, and MORE as Online Event Goes Live Soon

"Developed based on our years of dedicated expertise in automotive chipset development, AIR 4D delivers unmatched performance to accelerate the era of autonomous driving," said Dr. Jae-Eun Lee, CEO of bitsensing. "We look forward to the event and meeting world-class automotive companies to together vision in bringing ultimate reliability and convenience to driving experience."

bitsensing's 79GHz AIR 4D produces elite high-resolution 4D imaging and aids in autonomous driving collision avoidance to drastically reduce crashes and fatalities occurring on the roads today. AIR 4D is designed to transform autonomous driving and improve how all vehicles understand their surroundings. AIR 4D delivers reliable detection beyond 300 meters and a wide Field of View as well as high-resolution point clouds, longer detection range, greater accuracy, and more reliable object classification.

For more information, come and visit us at Eureka Park, booth 61059, or book a meeting through https://calendly.com/bitsensing-sales/ces2022.

bitsensing's AIR 4D is now available for sample purchase. For sample inquiries, please contact contact@bitsensing.com.

RELATED ARTICLE: CES 2022: Top Fancy Tech Innovations to Look Forward to

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.